CRIC

Jaquar Group unveils brand film for launch of its new range - Queen’s Prime

The film has been conceptualized and created by Crescent Group

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 23, 2020 11:33 AM
Jaguar

Jaquar Group has launched a new range under Queen’s Prime. To announce the launch, they have released a film which showcases the makeover from classic to a contemporary styling and modern sensibilities, along with quaint regal charm.

Conceptualized and made by Crescent Group, the film covers the journey across decades and generations.

Neeraj Sharma, Director, Crescent Group, says, “As always, it’s been a fascinating journey creating this piece of work for Jaquar Group and this film is especially close to my heart as the narrative shows an amazing journey from classic to contemporary but still being very classy just like the product range. We used some of the best talent from across the World to create this wonderful piece of work.”

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Jaquar Group Neeraj Sharma Queen’s Prime Crescent Group
Show comments
You May Also Like
Emami

Emami Healthy & Tasty ropes in Dia Mirza & Ranveer Brar for new cooking oil range
1 hour ago

Norton Havas

Norton 360 launches first communication campaign in India with Havas Group
4 hours ago

Ceat

CEAT releases new SecuraDrive TVC with Aamir Khan
23 hours ago