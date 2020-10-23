Jaquar Group unveils brand film for launch of its new range - Queen’s Prime

Jaquar Group has launched a new range under Queen’s Prime. To announce the launch, they have released a film which showcases the makeover from classic to a contemporary styling and modern sensibilities, along with quaint regal charm.

Conceptualized and made by Crescent Group, the film covers the journey across decades and generations.

Neeraj Sharma, Director, Crescent Group, says, “As always, it’s been a fascinating journey creating this piece of work for Jaquar Group and this film is especially close to my heart as the narrative shows an amazing journey from classic to contemporary but still being very classy just like the product range. We used some of the best talent from across the World to create this wonderful piece of work.”