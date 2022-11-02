India Gate Foods creates interactive ad

Basmati rice brand India Gate Foods has launched an “interactive” ad campaign, #ClassicRishta, for its flagship product India Gate Classic Basmati Rice during Diwali. The ad film proceeds without the voice over as a typical biryani recipe, that, with the voice over becomes a recipe for good, healthy relationships, and ends with the essence - #ClassicRishtahotanahi, banayajatahai…Jaise India Gate Basmati Rice ……banatahaiaapkihar dish ko….. Classic!

India Gate Foods recently collaborated with two of the most popular television actresses, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Sriti Jha wherein they shared their recipes of a #ClassicRishta. While Divyanka bonded with her brother by cooking his favourite ‘meethechawal’ with India Gate Classic Basmati Rice on Bhai Dooj, Sriti Jha reminisced about bonding with her mother during Chhath, over cooking the classic ‘kheer’.

Through the entire process of cooking with India Gate Classic Basmati Rice, both the actresses created a true recipe of love and family bonding, making an effective statement that India Gate Classic Basmati Rice is the perfect choice to celebrate any special occasion.

Kunal Sharma, Head of Marketing, KRBL India - "India Gate Classic Basmati Rice has the constitution of a true Basmati, elevating meals from ordinary to extraordinary. This ad film brings that out beautifully with a classic twist. Hence, from the sustenance planning point of view of #ClassicRishta, and connecting the brand with happy occasions and festivals, we highlighted the real essence of India Gate Foods. This is what led us to the idea of enhancing the brand value with an element that strikes a chord with the customers. This was done through a series of activities via the digital medium and impeccable branding initiatives that are synonymous with KRBL Ltd. Our future collaborations to connect India Gate Classic Basmati Rice with #ClassicRishta through the upcoming season are worth waiting for. ”

Aankit Arora, Co-Founder, Social Cloud Ventures- “India Gate Foods is a brand that has spelt premium quality, class, and customer-centricity for years. It was challenging to create something that would bring out those attributes in the finest manner and introduce their top-notch product in a simple, yet effective way. We used the word ‘Classic’ as the main punch and presented three different narratives of it, making: a Classic Biryani, a #ClassicRishta with friends and family, and a Classic Twist to amaze the viewers with the 'World’s First Interactive Ad'. We hope this Classic Twist will entertain people while setting a new high in marketing and communication for FMCG in India.”

