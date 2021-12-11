In new campaign, Skybags targets Gen Z with its trendy backpacks

The campaign highlights the excitement felt by reunification of the youth who have been locked up at home due to the pandemic concerns

Skybags, the brand from the house of VIP Industries that is credited with making backpacks synonymous with style has upped the quotient yet again through its campaign titled #MyDripMySkybags. After the success of its previous campaigns, the brand has pushed the bar higher, with its new campaign that depicts youths celebrating the reunion of friends meeting in the #BackToNormal.

The campaign highlights the excitement felt by reunification of the youth who have been locked up at home due to the pandemic concerns. The brand's hip music video keeping in mind the GenZ lingo like ‘What’s your drip Yo! seamlessly connects with the brands target audience that’s young and trendy.

Drip which implies a cool sense of style refers to the way someone carries themselves. The young hip music video that went on air on 6th December 2021 showcases four buddies rejoicing together after a long time. The clip shows them sharing their excitement by slinging their backpacks, jumping on the streets, dancing their hearts out and asking each other ‘whats your drip yo! Their connected vivacious energy and dance moves are the epitome of setting oneself free from isolation and unifying with companions. Skybags intertwines its brand philosophy of ‘Move in Style’ into its products through the latest styles and vibrant colours. The campaign resonates with the brands exclusive range of stylish school and college backpacks, daypacks, rucksacks and professional backpacks.

The campaign aims to emphasize the way the youth is celebrating the transition from #NewNormal to #BackToNormal. The hook line of the song ‘what's your drip yo’ strikes an exuberant expression of joy and optimism; for the youth preparing to reunite in the new normal. The simple yet fun moves of the moonwalk combined with shuffle dance that gets its inspiration from Michael Jackson is the current flavor of the GenZ. Through this campaign, the brand has tried to bring this imaginary story to life through music, great choreography and catchy lyrics that go with the flow of irreverent youth and their lingo.

Praful Gupta, Vice-President, Marketing, VIP Industries Limited says. “At Skybags, we believe in the philosophy of ‘Move in Style’. To turn this thought into action, we are launching a brand anthem, #MyDripMySkybags across all our channels. The idea is to get our Gen Z audience to own their style and flex it. It's time we celebrate this reunion, like the guys in our brand anthem. We witness a massive potential in the backpack category that is emerging as the go-to piece of accessory for every youngster. With our new campaign, we are looking at establishing a stronger presence in this space.”

