In new campaign, Melorra lauds the independent spirit of women

Ahead of International Women’s Day, D2C brand Melorra is celebrating women across the board who are #groovineveryday in whatever they choose to do in its latest campaign. The brand is recognizing the passion, aspirations, paths, and journeys of women both with and at Melorra.

Melorra’s campaign lauds this independent spirit through the campaign that has both online and offline elements. Women don multiple roles in their daily lives. From designers and engineers to accountants or homemakers, hustling is a passé – they are #groovineveryday.

Inspired by the daring look and feel of the dominatrix woman, the Enchantress collection is a range of gold and diamond jewellery with edgy motifs that capture the dauntless vibe and the fearless party look of the season. The influencers will post their dominatrix selfies and pass the challenge on to other women as well.

Speaking about this, Saroja Yeramilli, Founder and CEO, Melorra, said, “Women are not hustlers anymore! They are #groovineveryday and do so beautifully in everything that they take up in their life. It is only fair that their jewellery does justice to their personality. Melorra’s BIS-Hallmarked lightweight, trendy, fine gold jewellery is the perfect companion for women and complements every aspect of their life. This Women’s Day, we celebrate the Melorra women with our campaign and the Enchantress collection.”

Melorra currently has a physical presence in Bengaluru, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bhopal, and Noida with the total number of stores standing at 11. Melorra women are dominas in everything they do and the jewellery they wear must complement this uniqueness every bit. The brand’s #melorragroovers - will also be sharing their inspiring stories and styling tips through a series of videos. In-store promotions will also be carried out across the country ahead of Women’s Day.

