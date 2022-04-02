In new campaign, Baggit celebrates the spirit of resilience in everyday women

Fashion brand Baggit has launched a new digital campaign that celebrates the resilience in everyday women. Nina Lekhi, Managing Director and Chief Design Curator, Baggit, says the campaign is aimed to inspire women. Lekhi explains, “Baggit is a home-grown fashion brand which prides itself on its solid base of loyal customers, we want to be a customer-centric company and are willing to challenge any norms that can take us towards our objective”.

Driving this change, Nagarajan Subramaniam, the brand and business consultant explains, “Baggit is always seen as a classic Fashion Brand with high quality and very good durability. It has successfully met the challenge of all its major competitors dumping cheat imported products on to Indian market. Our typical patrons are ordinary women doing extraordinary thing under difficult circumstances in life. The new digital campaign is a celebration of the spirit of resilience of the brand and its millions of customers and truly inspirational”

This campaign is truly a digital-first campaign and leads with inspiring content which includes brand videos, social experiments and other new content formats that are aimed to drive digital conversation. Explaining the concept Mahuya Chaturvedi, CMO and head of Online who is leading this change, “We realized that in this evolving environment, we need to recognize and celebrate our customers – Who are doing extraordinary work almost on a daily basis. We wanted to celebrate their resilience.”

The repositioning exercise is driven by 0101 who will handle their communication and the digital performance and Martech operations. Ajay Verma, managing partner explains, “Our focus was our core customer, the woman who tirelessly does her everyday work with lots of grit and determination without expecting anything in return. It’s their superlative resilience that makes them a superhero, who has not been celebrated - hence we decided to celebrate real life stories.”

The campaign challenges the fashion advertising norms and plans to focus on real women – its customers rather than selling its features and designs philosophy. It is scheduled to break soon with inspiring and engaging content across leading social channels.

