In Flipkart’s latest ad, Ranbir & Alia remind audience the joy in shopping for fashion

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has launched the sixth edition of its “India Ka Fashion Capital” campaign. Featuring Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the campaign is aimed at inspiring fashion-lovers across the country to upgrade their fashion quotient with the latest styles available on Flipkart. With the proposition of “Wear The Next”, Flipkart Fashion invites the brand lovers, the trend setters, and the spotlight stealers, to own their personal fashion choices while keeping up with evolving fashion trends.

The fashion industry in India has changed in innumerable ways this past year, as consumer needs continue to evolve at a time when the definition of ‘needs’ itself remains dynamic. For many people, the past year has created a moment of “reckoning and rethinking” as they looked at their fashion requirements through a different lens. With most people remaining safely indoors, the pandemic triggered changes and brought millions of new customers online to experience fashion through e-commerce, not only in metro cities but also in smaller regions and towns. Flipkart has, over the years, established itself as the go-to fashion destination for consumers across the country, with its vast and inclusive selection - ensuring there is something special for every kind of shopper. It has consistently worked towards building aspiration and personalized journeys for consumers on its platform. The new campaign showcases Flipkart Fashion’s credentials and experiences through a meaningful media mix, using styled fashion imagery and targeted communication for various micro segments of consumers.

Speaking about the launch of IKFC 6.0, Nishit Garg - Vice President, Flipkart Fashion, said, “Consumers today are fashion-conscious, value-seeking and aspire to own the latest celebrity fashion trends. We believe in addressing these needs meaningfully by collaborating with the best in the industry and are constantly onboarding new brands, sellers and partners in order to enhance the customer shopping experience. Fashion is an important growth driver for us and we believe there is a world of opportunities out there for us to explore. Through our latest campaign featuring Ranbir and Alia, we want to inspire consumers across the country to explore the latest trends and create their own personal style that they have always wished for.”

The campaign is live on television and digital platforms for a period of 8 weeks. Apart from 2 TVCs, consumers can also expect a plethora of curated digital content. From short videos talking about the benefits of shopping on Flipkart Fashion to a host of social media challenges, consumers can expect to see Ranbir and Alia in various engaging and interactive formats. From branded fashion to latest trends to celeb styles, Flipkart Fashion’s brand ambassadors, Ranbir and Alia, can be seen educating consumers about always being ahead in their style game by “Wearing The Next”.

