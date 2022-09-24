If you can’t print it, it’s not worth it, says Fujifilm India

Fujifilm India has announced the launch of a new online campaign with celebrity Milind Soman. The campaign titled ‘If you can’t print it, it’s not worth it’ aims to highlight how printed memories have the ability to last a lifetime and always instill a feeling of sheer happiness and nostalgia whenever revisited.

As part of the campaign, Milind can be seen reminiscing about moments that are close to his heart and speaks to the audience about the countless memories that can be looked back upon with photographs printed with the Instax Mini Link printer.

Speaking on the campaign, Arun Babu, General Manager, EID, Optical Devices & Instax Division, Fujifilm India said that “At Instax, we aim to bridge the gap between a distant memory that once used to be and the one that remains timeless with a single print, especially in times when the world seems to be moving along the digital-only wave. We are glad to have partnered with Mr. Milind Soman whose ethos are in line with that of Instax. Our endeavor is to continue enabling people to create memories that they can carry in their pockets and cherish throughout their lives.”

The campaign was activated on 15 September and will run for a period of 15 days on the Instax website and social media handles.

