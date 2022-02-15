Idea, creativity, emotions: What it takes to make a good advertisement

While some ads remain etched in our memories, others are blink-and-miss. Ad veterans share what goes behind making a memorable ad

Remember Fevicol’s sofa ad? It showcased the 60-year-journey of a sofa, a silent timekeeper. It was used for years, its upholstery was changed umpteen times, but nothing happened, all thanks to Fevicol.

The film was made so beautifully that no matter how many times it played, we felt like watching it again even though it was 90-seconds long, quite lengthy considering it was an ad.

That’s the power of the idea behind a beautifully made ad film.

What is supreme - the idea or the brand objective? But how does one define what is a good advertisement? According to KV Sridhar (Pops), Global Chief Creative Officer, Nihilent Hypercollective at Nihilent Limited, we recognise a good ad “when it has a simple idea, a relevant insight, memorable story and beautiful execution”.

For example, the Ariel film that showed a father apologising to his daughter for never helping out around the house could connect with the audience as this is what was happening for very long – the women doing the bulk of household chores, though things are changing now.

Manisha Kapoor, Secretary-General, (Advertising Standards Council of India) ASCI, says an advertisement can be considered good from the point of view of the advertiser when it delivers on brand objectives. “A good ad would usually inform, entertain, provoke, or nudge — essentially elicit a response that can be considered favourable. Today with the explosion of media, the biggest challenge ads have is to hold the audiences’ attention and not be relegated to one of the many forgettable pieces of communication one glosses through daily.”

“Of course, from an ASCI perspective, we believe that being authentic, honest and fair, while being creative, is the winning combination in the long run,” Kapoor said.

Most of Tata Tea’s ads in the Jaago Re campaign initiative left a lasting impact on our minds as they touched sensitive issues right from corruption, bribery, women empowerment, safety and voting rights. The credit, of course, goes to the ideas of all the creative minds.

As for Shivaji Dasgupta, Founder and Managing Director at Inexgro Brand Advisory, a “piece of work that entertains while conveying a valuable message can be termed as a good ad film”.

Airtel’s ‘Har Ek Friend Zaroori Hota Hain’ campaign instantly connected with the youth as it conveyed a message. Because, we all need friends in every phase of life and this is a relationship that we choose.

A good film rewards the attention you pay, said Niranjan Natarajan, Creative Director, Bangalore Urban. It tells you a story, uplifts your emotions and leaves you enriched and better informed. It moves you to action or commits you to a path. A choice you take, Natarajan explained.

“I like the John Lewis Christmas ads done in the UK. They've been consistent, warm and raised the bar, year after year. That's difficult to do,” Natarajan said.

Evoking emotions

When one talks of emotion and warmth, a Cadbury ad comes to the mind. In 2020, when Covid struck, Cadbury in their Diwali campaign promoted a number of local stores that lacked digital presence. The aim was to lighten up the stores that found it difficult to survive during the first wave. That year, Diwali was not just about distributing sweets but about showing solidarity with others and the brand did just that.

Elaborating on the topicality of ads, Sumit Vashisth, Creative Director at Ogilvy, said a good audio-visual piece of communication tickles, prickles or mingles with us for a few seconds.

“What makes it memorable or etched in our memories is how it struck a chord with our state of mind of the times we are or were in. Trends, economic, social, political and cultural views that resonate or break the clutter also make our communication relevant to the consumer and the communication medium we are using,” Vashisth said.

In his book ‘Nawabs Nudes Noodles’, Ambi Parameswaran mentioned iconic ads from 'Only Vimal' and 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' to 'Jo biwi se kare pyaar' and the controversial Tuffs shoes campaign.

Ambi wrote how Dada became Dalda, how a pressure cooker’s gasket system has been sold as a gauge for measuring a husband’s love for his wifey. Why ‘Har ek friend zaroori hota hai’ worked as an ad.

As an audience we often remember the taglines of popular ads that struck a chord with us. Vashisth recalls, “I have grown up liking ads from Amul’s ‘Piyo glass full doodh’ jingle, Dhara Oil’s Jalebi loving boy, SBI Life Insurance’s old couple telling ‘Heere ko kya pata tumhari umar’, Maruti Suzuki’s ‘Petrol khatam hi nahi hunda’ to currently Cadbury supporting local retailers in ‘Not just a Cadbury ad campaign’.”

Some ads become immortal

But why do some advertisements remain etched in our memory for long and some we forget?

If we go on a flashback mode to the ads in the old Doordarshan days, everything seems so fresh in our mind. Remember the cute ‘Dhara’ cooking oil ad where a little boy changes his decision to leave home on hearing that ‘jalebi’ is being made?

Or the jingle of Hamara Bajaj, Preity Zinta under the waterfall in the Liril ad, Sachin Tendulkar in ‘Dil Maange More’ Pepsi ad, the tune of Vicco Vajradanti, the devil in the Onida TV ad and the girl dancing in the cricket field in Cadbury Dairy Milk’s film?

That’s the power of ideas, said Sridhar. “When you see a great idea, it’s difficult to forget -- eg; Fevicol, McDonalds, ThumsUp, 5Star, etc.”

Be it Deepikaji of the Nirma washing powder ad or Lalitaji of Surf ad of DD days, they connected so well with the housewives.

Kapoor says what we connect to remains with us. Some ads speak to us at a personal level, or speak a truth that resonates with us. “The deeper this connection, the more memorable the ad. Ads become iconic when they make deep connections for a large segment of people. They get etched in collective memory, and become a part of our vocabulary and popular culture.”

Maggi was launched in the mid-80s and is the favourite of most of us today. Many ads were made but those who grew up in the ’80s will always reminisce those memorable lines in the first ad, “Mummy Bhookh Lagi Hai” and “Bas Do Minute”, the moment they hear the word Maggi.

“Truthfully, the quality of the entertainment is what makes messaging stay sticky,” Dasgupta says.

Creativity is key

We all went on a nostalgic tour watching the recent remake of the iconic Cadbury Dairy Milk ad, where, in a role reversal, a boy was shown dancing on the cricket field watching his girl perform well.

What about creative talent in the advertising world? Is there a dearth of talent that we no longer have such memorable ads?

The sheer volume of ads we see today, and the fact that we are consuming many of them on personal screens rather than viewing them as a collective, makes it more difficult for newer ads to gain the iconic stature of some of the classic ones, Kapoor explained.

“But powerful human ideas expressed well, have the potential to connect with us at a fundamental level. And these would be the ingredients of iconic and unforgettable ads,” Kapoor said.

Sridhar said talent in our country is plenty but there aren’t enough colleges or seniors to guide them. “Today most of the creative talent that can narrate a good story have migrated to Bollywood, eg., R Balki, Ram Madhvani, Nitesh Tiwari, Gauri Shinde, Amit Mishra, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari … the list will go on..”

Asked about the ads he liked most, Sridhar said, “From the old ones, Fevicol's entire series and from the current lot, ‘Swiggy’.”

We often hear about ads facing backlash on social media. Some brands even have had to withdraw their ads. Last year, a Tanishq ad on interfaith marriage triggered a backlash on social media with some accusing the jewellery brand of promoting 'love jihad', after which the company withdrew the film.

So, doesn’t such action affect creativity?

Dasgupta said it actually thwarts creativity as public opinion, especially when vitiated, is a deterrent for the imagination. “But equally, creators of ads are responsible for being societally accountable and there can be no compromise.”

Tickling our brains

If we talk psychologically, when we watch a good ad film, it’s like a feel-good factor to us. It brings a smile to our faces. And it exactly does the opposite when we see a bad one.

During the cricket world cup, many brands release ads to boost the morale of the Indian team, be it Pepsi, Nike, adidas or others. These ads not only support the Indian team but also increase the enthusiasm of the audience.

“We are all well aware that good and bad experiences are part and parcel of our lives,” explains Mimansa Singh Tanwar, Clinical Psychologist, Fortis Healthcare.

“When you are exposed to any positive events within your families, workplace, social sphere and larger community, you experience positive emotions and there is a boost in your feel-good factor and vice-versa. It has an influence on your feelings, thoughts, judgement and behaviour,” Tanwar said.

The writer is an independent journalist and video content creator based in Delhi-NCR.

