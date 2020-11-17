ICICI Prudential Life Insurance unveils new campaign for term insurance

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has launched a new multimedia advertising and marketing campaign to establish its term insurance plan ‘ICICI Pru iProtect Smart’, as the ‘all-in-one’ term insurance product. This product provides both, a life cover for the financial security of the family and an option to choose critical illness cover for the policyholder, i.e. one product offering both a health and life cover. The campaign is built on consumer data which shows that Covid-19 has resulted in higher awareness and interest in life insurance.

As India is opening up and embracing the new normal, people are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of themselves and their loved ones at every step of the way. The campaign showcases this change in consumer behaviour of being extra cautious not just in the present but also in planning for the future.

The TVC pivots through a series of everyday events in the lives of people such as using a toothpick to press the elevator button, maintaining social distancing in public places and adopting safety measures to secure themselves and their loved ones. It stresses the importance of caution at every step, especially when stepping outside the house. The film culminates with the consumer choosing the All-in-One term insurance plan to secure the family against future uncertainties.

Commenting on the launch, Manish Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, ICICI Prudential Life, said, "As people adjust to the new normal and get on with their lives, they are taking extra precautions to safeguard their health. Today, masks and sanitizers have become essential items of the household shopping list. Like masks and sanitizers, life insurance is now a must have in everyone’s safety basket. We must take precautions to deal with the present risk and also be prepared for tough times if they occur. The life risk during the pandemic has made consumers conscious about including term insurance in their financial portfolio.”

The heightened need amongst consumers to stay protected, both in terms of their health and life is the genesis of this campaign. The pandemic has accentuated the need for consumers to include a term insurance plan in their financial portfolio, a trend which has facilitated the transition of life insurance from being a push to a nudge product.