Hrithik Roshan stars in new Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic campaign

Known for living on the edge, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan takes the starring role as a modern explorer in Swiss watchmaker Rado’s current campaign to launch the Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic. In the new brand video, Hrithik is seen walking through the wilderness and embracing its spirit at the peak. In this immersive experience with nature, he embodies the ethos and curiosity of the contemporary voyager, eager to discover and feel with abandon.

The culmination of many years of research and development, the Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic represents Rado DNA in its purest form. It features a number of the brand’s most stellar achievements, including the innovative high-tech ceramic monobloc case construction, scratch-resistant and hypoallergenic high-tech ceramic, and the premium Rado calibre R734, whose anti-magnetic Nivachron™ hairspring protects the timepiece from magnetic fields.

The four new Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic models feature a 43mm diameter high-tech ceramic case, three in black high-tech ceramic with high-tech ceramic or rubber bracelets and the fourth in the distinctive plasma high-tech ceramic case and bracelet. All are powered by the Rado calibre R734 with 80-hour power reserve and water resistance to 30 bar (300m). The dial and case back are crafted in black-tinted sapphire crystal, allowing the wearer to admire the inner workings of the skeletonised movement and Super LumiNova® details ensure clear visibility in the dark.

The launch of the new Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic is timed to celebrate a milestone in Hrithik Roshan’s career – the 10th anniversary of his premiere as global brand ambassador for the renowned Swiss watchmaker. Raising the bar with every appearance, he has grown from strength to strength with Rado. His dedication to his art, and his ability to reinvent himself in new roles mirror Rado’s dedication to continuous innovation in design and materials. In Hrithik’s development from watch aficionado to collector over the course of a decade, Rado has been a constant for this megastar.

Speaking of the 10th-anniversary milestone along with the new campaign launch, Hrithik Roshan said, “Even as time flies, some bonds remain timeless. When Rado first approached me, I was thrilled, I was still discovering my love for watches. Ten years hence, it has become an inseparable part of my personal style. I have always been in search of the next adventure and the new Rado campaign resonates with who I am and hence shooting it was a very introspective experience. It feels nice to be shooting a campaign with a brand that is so close to my heart. The campaign is fresh, it’s young and it talks to someone who is wanting to go beyond their boundaries and live the unexplored. And the new Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic is a beauty that will rest on your wrist forever. I am sure this campaign will be well received by everyone in India and across the world. Wishing the brand good luck”.

With its many innovative and alluring features, this new Rado highlight is for the adventure lover, who wears his watch as a style statement waiting to be discovered. Charting new territory in vintage style, the Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic is a natural choice for modern explorers.

