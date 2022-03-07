Women's Day: Brands salute the spirit & grit

Ahead of International Women’s Day, several brands have extended their support to the cause of empowerment of women, highlighting their contributions via thoughtful campaigns. While some of them represent creative excellence, some take actionable efforts in contributing to some important causes that matter. Here’s how the brand world is set to celebrate International Women’s Day 2022 on March 08, 2022.

BIBA #ManyShadesOneMe

BIBA’s campaign #ManyShadesOneMe is calling out women to talk about the roles that they play in their lives – be it of a daughter, sister, mother or wife, who go on to become a mentor, a guide, a friend, a philosopher, a healer, and someone who guides her children, her family, and colleagues. The brand is also giving women an opportunity to get trained in courses such as English speaking, Instagram marketing, Facebook marketing, photography, music, Amazon Home Business, Photoshop for Beginners, life coaching, and web design.

Candere ‘She #CanDare with Aadya #Candere’

To mark International Women’s Day, Candere has launched an exquisite pearl, rose gold and diamond collection called the Aadya. The collection has been specially designed to celebrate women of every age with customisable offerings to suit their tastes. As per the brand, the pearl symbolizes the woman in different hues while the diamonds denote the sparkle that she adds to the people in her life.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund ‘#BreakTheBias’

Edelweiss Mutual Fund has launched a digital film that highlights bias barriers that start within each one of us and how we can take steps to break them. The film inspires women to take the pledge that they will rise above these biases and break free. At different stages of life, women themselves doubt their ability and commitment. Many women, not surprisingly, lose self-esteem and career confidence. To break this barrier, women must first break their mental barriers.

Hershey India ‘HERSHE’

This International Women’s Day, The Hershey Company has brought to India its award-winning campaign #HerSHE, which originated in Brazil in 2020. The brand has collaborated with six women achievers whose accomplishments have been custom illustrated on the iconic HERSHEY'S chocolate bars. As the first step towards unveiling the campaign, Hershey India has released a celebratory rap song by American Indian Rapper Raja Kumari & Indian musician Meba Ofilia.

This year the brand is further leveraging technology to create an online community for curating and showcasing inspiring stories by women and connecting to offline channels via QR code on the packaging.

Kalyan Jewellers ‘#IAmMoreThanEnough’

Kalyan Jewellers campaign ‘#IAmMoreThanEnough’ aims to communicate that today’s modern Indian woman is smart enough to recognise that being branded as ‘too much’, is just society’s way of trying to hold her back. She challenges social narratives and societal constructs to boldly claim her place in the world, while embracing her individuality and her unique sense of style. The #IAmMoreThanEnough campaign is created along the lines of the International Women’s Day 2022 theme #BreakTheBias.

Prega News ‘#SheCanCarryBoth’

#SheCanCarryBoth depicts the true spirit of women who can don multiple roles without experiencing the smallest pinch of qualm. The video film captures the insecurities of women with the portrayal of three starkly different personalities. One has happily entered the phase of motherhood, the other is highly sceptical about the career options as a model post her pregnancy, while there is another ambitious lady disoriented from the concept of motherhood to fly high in her career. Prega news, with the campaign, intends to break the stereotypical inhibitions arising in every woman’s mind and drives away their doubt that having a child can bring a full stop to their career.

Purplle ‘Contribution towards victims of sexual assault’

During the Purplle Women’s Week from 5th – 11th March 2022, the brand will contribute 5% of the proceeds from the sale to Majlis and PARI (People against rapes in India). The funds will be utilized to provide support for survivors with psychological counselling, education to eradicate victim stigmatizing, legal support, and training, and enabling empowerment through meaningful support. The brand has joined hands with actress Yami Gautam to support the cause.

redBus ‘Here for her’

redBus ‘Here for her’ is released as a tribute to women who are increasingly embracing road travel, with the objective of offering them a more hygienic and safe option when using toilets at rest stops during journeys. As part of this campaign, women representatives of redBus will distribute free hygiene kits for women travellers at major bus boarding points and even explain their usage to those who are unfamiliar with such products. redBus has associated with Pee Buddy, a home-grown FemTech startup, seeking to break the stigma around intimate female hygiene, for this initiative. As a pilot project, redBus is setting up kiosks at major bus stations in Bengaluru and Pune, between 6th March and 8th March, to facilitate the distribution of about 10,000 kits to its women passengers and then scale it to other regions subsequently.

