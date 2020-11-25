Himalaya pledges 'healhy hair ka vaada' in new brand film

The Himalaya Drug Company, one of India’s leading wellness brands, today unveiled a new film for Himalaya Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo with the communication “Hair fall nahi, ab sirf zindagi meri mutthi mein” as part of the Healthy Hair Ka Vaada campaign.

The latest campaign highlights the major concern of hair fall faced by consumers in the hair care category. Addressing people’s inclination towards natural ingredient-based solutions, the campaign highlights the unique proposition of Himalaya Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo as a trustworthy solution for hair fall. The film, set in present-day context, highlights how women today are winning in all aspects of life, be it academics or pursuing their passion. While they have everything under control, hair fall is still a worry.

The commercial opens with a girl getting ready for college, clenching her fist, saying: Meri zindagi, meri mutthi mein. However, when she runs her fingers through her hair, she finds broken strands of hair. The film emphasizes on how consumers can choose an herbal and trusted solution like Himalaya Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo to tackle hair fall problems. With the right natural ingredients such as Bhringaraja and Palasha, Himalaya Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo strengthens hair to reduce hair fall and promises healthy hair.

Vibhu Gangal, Category Manager - Hair Care, The Himalaya Drug Company, said, “This new communication ”Hair fall nahi, ab sirf zindagi meri mutthi mein” has been conceptualized to support our key shampoo variant. This film captures a woman’s multiple attempts to control hair fall before arriving at a trusted solution. The message of the film is simple and through our communication, we want to help consumers make the right choice. Himalaya, being a trusted partner for over 90 years, has been the go-to brand for consumers. This TVC is a striking reassurance that our products, infused with the goodness of natural ingredients, help reduce hair fall.”

Sangeetha Sampath and Ravikumar Cherussola, Group Creative Directors, 82.5 Communication, Bangalore, elaborated on the creative thought, saying, “Today’s young woman is confident and in total control of her life. She doesn’t look at problems as life disruptors. On the contrary, she is a solution seeker. And the same applies to her hair fall problem. That is where Himalaya as a brand comes in and helps her regain total control. We aimed to keep it real, so young women understand that our promises are real too.”