Himalaya launches new campaign for its anti-hair fall solution

Himalaya has launched a new campaign for its hair fall solution. Sushil Goswami, General Manager Marketing - Hair Care, The Himalaya Wellness Company, says, “We are the leading herbal hair care brand in India, and we take great pride in solving every hair problem, naturally. With this campaign, our aim is for Himalaya to become our consumers' first choice for their hair problems.”

Conceptualized by 82.5 Communications, Bangalore, the campaign shows a young, confident girl celebrating her victory by showing off her beautiful, gorgeous hair. And rightly so! After all, her hair wasn’t always like this! They’d gone through a phase of experimentation, where the girl tried multiple solutions, on her hair, to make them stop from falling. But to no avail. Until she came across Himalaya Anti-Hair Fall Solution.

Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, 82.5 Communications, India, says, “I like the fact that we have turned 'showing off' on its head, literally. Our protagonist can bask in the glory of her beautiful hair in her moment of victory because of the effectiveness of the brand she's discovered- reducing her hair fall by up to 96%, an impressive figure that's contributed to her impressive mane.”

The film encapsulates the growing anxiety in a woman going through hair fall – her relentless quest for an efficacious yet safe solution that works makes her try myriad suggestions, solutions, and people. Yet, it does little but add to her frustration and woes.

Anirban Mozumdar, Chief Strategy Officer, 82.5 Communications, India, says, “This ad film answers the consumer’s need for efficacy with a proven claim – coming from the powerful herbal and natural science of Himalaya. Today, consumers are more aware and informed than ever before - hence, strong product advertising with proof from scientific research appeals to an informed, knowledge-seeking mindset.”

Sangeetha Sampath and Ravikumar Cherussola, Group Creative Directors, 82.5 Communications, South, further elaborate, “Our aim was to deliver the message succinctly yet emphatically. Capturing the frustration of trial-and-error, the woes of experimentation and the benefits of Himalaya Anti-Hair Fall Solution were some of the key moments for us.”

