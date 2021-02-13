Havmor Ice Cream celebrates month of love with #DessertOfLove campaign

The brand has associated with 20 influencers where they are initiating a trend through a transition video with their version of #HeartbeatChallenge

Havmor Ice Cream has launched its latest digital campaign #DessertOfLove to celebrate the special month of love with a sweet gesture. The brand has associated with popular influencers and has started a trend on Instagram using their latest launch the ‘Heartbeat Ice Cream Cake’. After its launch last year, this product has garnered conversations and love among consumers for its heart-shaped look and relishing flavour.

The brand has associated with 20 leading influencers where they are initiating a trend through a transition video with their version of #HeartbeatChallenge. In the video, the influencers are encouraging their fanbase to celebrate the spirit of love with Havmor's newly launched ice cream cake. This product rightly fits the occasion as the heart-shaped red-velvet ice cream cake is one of its kind and renders itself to be a symbol of love. The campaign also aims at breaking the stereotypical 'couple love' and strongly conveys that the 'Heartbeat Ice Cream Cake' can be enjoyed by all. It also gives consumers who prefer unconventional gifting ideas an exciting new option for their friends and loved ones during this special season.

Additionally, Havmor has started an on-ground activation in Ahmedabad. The brand has installed a heart-shaped installation of their specially curated product ‘Heartbeat Ice Cream Cake’, which stands 25 feet tall on the spectacular and scenic Sabarmati Riverfront. This colossal installation is open to all from 10th-14th February and is a perfect selfie spot to garner the attention of a larger audience.

Sharing his thoughts about the newly launched campaign, Shekhar Agarwal, Head of Marketing said, “Our campaign aims to break the clutter around the month of love with an inclusive message and a unique product concept. Going beyond the conventional romantic notion of love among couples, the campaign #DessertOfLove celebrates love in all forms. Additionally, desserts are globally considered a symbol of love, happiness and celebration and consumers are constantly looking for ‘out of the box’ ideas to celebrate special occasions. Our ‘Heartbeat Ice Cream Cake’ is the first of its kind in the country and with its heart-shaped design it is a perfect symbol of love.”

Havmor has never left any stone unturned to surprise its patrons across all age groups and give them a reason to celebrate. So, this month go all out celebrating with your family and friends and enjoy Havmor’s Heartbeat Ice Cream Cake for a mouth-watering treat.

