Havells India unveils new campaign for its mixer grinder Hexo Series

Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) Havells India Limited has launched a new version of the marketing campaign – ‘Saath ki Life, Sukoon ki Life’ focusing on its Heavy-Duty Mixer Grinder Hexo Series. The campaign has a refreshing take in addressing the additional preparation work required when extended families visit unannounced. It aims to establish the product superiority and reliability of Hexo series over other Mixer Grinders making additional chores seem less intimidating.

The key messaging of the campaign is to convey ‘no matter how many guests arrive they will always feel small in number when you have Hexo Mixer Grinder by your side’. The campaign shows a young couple entertaining a large number of family members visiting unannounced. But from Hexo’s perspective, the crowd seems small which is further creatively exaggerated by portraying them as small individuals, ultimately driving home the point of the series’ heavy-duty performance effortlessly.

Talking about the campaign, Ravindra Singh Negi, President-Electrical Consumer Durables, Havells India, said, “The home appliance industry is a constantly evolving one with new products being launched to address the evolving consumer needs. At Havells, we pride ourselves in anticipating consumer needs and work towards fulfilling them. The Hexo series is a heavy-duty mixer grinder range aimed to provide finer mixing, grinding, and food processing in the kitchen.

With this campaign, we aim to further elaborate the essence of togetherness and family bonding with the ongoing messaging of ‘Saath ki Life, Sukoon ki Life’. It showcases that family time can be hassle-free and fun, with the help of the Hexo range. We believe the campaign captures the essence of Havells as a brand beautifully and will help consumers connect with the larger proposition of deeper into homes.”

This campaign is a South First campaign targeted at Southern markets to establish a deeper connect with the target audience. Launching the campaign during the T20 World Cup, Havells aims at capturing a larger crowd across all mediums – television, digital and social.

