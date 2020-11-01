Have a Super Hit Diwali says Godrej Lal Hit in a new digital film

Godrej Hit has unveiled a new festive digital film for Lal Hit, the brand’s offering to kill cockroaches. The pandemic has cast a shadow of gloom over festive celebrations in India with gatherings being limited and a general subdued air. However, with Diwali just around the corner there is a definite sense of celebration and optimism in the air. Conceptualized by Lowe Lintas, Godrej Lal Hit new digital film aptly captures the current sense of anticipation around festive fervor in the country.

The start of Diwali preparation is marked by deep-cleaning of the home and this time around, there will be an increased focus on hygiene and cleanliness. The film revolves around this ‘Diwali Safai’ aspect and features a family prepping for the festival of lights, where it is narrated through the perspective of the lady of the house. She goes around watching all the family members immersed in the preparations - her husband is putting up decorations, standing on a chair where he is otherwise always stuck on work calls. Her father-in-law is getting ready and changing into a festive look which is a big change from his usual attire. Her brother in law is cleaning the house and spraying LAL HIT in the kitchen sink and other corners and she approvingly nods at him as it’s an important part of the cleaning process.

Lastly, she notices her mother-in-law treating herself to a face mask while prepping a dish, something she hasn’t done in a while as she is always worried about sanitizing and safety of others while ignoring giving time to herself. Watching her family happy, the lady realizes how badly they all needed Diwali this year and how the festive season has lifted-up all their spirits. With this, subtle integration of the brand, the film ends stating this year is going to be a #SuperHITdiwali

Sharing his thoughts on the film, Sunil Kataria, CEO – India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said, “2020 will witness an inherently ‘indoor’ festive season, but that will in no way dampen the festive spirits. We want to remind everyone how even though this year’s festivities will be on a smaller-scale with our immediate family, we will enjoy it in our own unique yet endearing way. As home cleaning routine is a must before Diwali, Godrej LAL HIT ensures there is no cockroach infestation. Roaches contaminate food, utensils and kitchen counters with germs and bacteria and cause food poisoning. With LAL HIT, households can tackle the roach problem, make homes festive ready and enjoy a Super HIT Diwali.”

Commenting on the film, Amar Singh, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas, said, “Diwali 2020 is unlike any that we have experienced or are likely to experience in our lifetimes. And after everything we have been through in this trying period, each one of us deserves to celebrate it. Conceived by Rajat Dawar and Vishal Bagade, this film aims to capture this sentiment. And is a wish for all of us to have a Super HIT Diwali from a brand that ensures we are always safe and protected in our homes.”

advLAL HIT has always stood for eradicating the cockroach menace by providing efficacious solutions. With this film, the brand further integrates the product as a permanent member of the household which eliminates the roach menace while we enjoy the festivities.