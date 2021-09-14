‘Havas Media Mumbai adds new businesses worth Rs 500+ crore in 2020-2021’

Following the strategic restructuring of Havas Media Group India’s senior management a few months ago, the agency’s Mumbai office has reported a growth of 150% in 2020-2021, on the back of 15+ new account wins, the agency said in a statement.

This includes ACC Cement, Ambuja Cement, ICICI Securities, De Beers Forevermark, Wai Wai, GITAM University, Dr. Reddy’s, OZiva, and several others. In addition, the agency has seen tremendous growth on the back of marquee clients like Tata Motors and TVS Eurogrip and their increased media spends even in 2020. In total, Havas Media Mumbai has added a total billing of INR 500+ crore in 2020-2021.

In the last 15 months, Havas Media bolstered its senior leadership team in Mumbai. Uday Mohan took over as President & Head - North & West India, which includes the Mumbai operations. In addition, Manish Sharma was elevated, as Executive Vice President and Head of the Mumbai operations. To further strengthen the strategy teams, Sanchita Roy was appointed, as Strategy Head of Havas Media Group India.

Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India, said, “Despite the market challenges, in the last 15 months we stuck to our task, defined our vision and kept investing in both our talent and product. In 2020, Havas Media Group India has garnered a growth rate of 35% (RECMA June 2020) - the highest among all media agency networks in India. From the group perspective, I am delighted as the overall results are a testimony of the leadership of Mohit, Uday, Venkat and the entire Havas Media team, which has been working relentlessly on both existing clients and also winning many new ones.”

Mohit Joshi, Chief Executive Officer, Havas Media Group India, further added, “Our North operations have always been extremely strong, and now it's heartening to see the same being replicated in other markets. We have seen both organic growth and won some fabulous new client wins in the West in the last 15 months resulting in an unprecedented growth. The wide range of new businesses that we have added in our portfolio across industries and sectors demonstrates our talent and prowess as a media conglomerate."

Uday Mohan, President & Head - North & West India, who has led this unprecedented resurgence story of Havas Media in the West, said, “We are firmly aligned to the network’s global philosophy of creating Meaningful Media and Brands. Havas Media Group is growing the business on 4 pillars - product, people, pitches, and partnerships. Built on the Media Experience [Mx] operating structure, each phase of the Mx process is powered by Converged, an identity–based planning platform, which places the audience including data, convergence, automation and AI, strategy, e-comm and marketplace, and so on, at the heart of the media planning process and capitalizes on media that matters.”

