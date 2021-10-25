Haldiram’s Karwa Chauth ad talks about bringing loved ones closer

Snack brand Haldiram’s has launched a campaign for Karwa Chauth. The campaign, Apno Ko Laye Aur Bhi Paas, is curated by Option Designs.

“The ad spearheaded the start of a new Karwa Chauth tradition with the role reversal disseminating a lot of positive vibes. It is not just about changing a custom/ tradition radically but is also creating moments for women especially in a world that’s all about equality. Small thoughts like this are important to create change, not in terms of the rituals but with the way to celebrate them,” said the agency.

It strikes a new conversation in the society by encouraging the new generation to be open to progressive transformation.

Rahul Gandhi, Co- Founder of Option Design, said, “Option Designs consciously curated the Karwa Chauth ad keeping the modern-day couple at the center to redefine the celebration of the pious occasion with a renewed and different charm.”

The campaign started on 20th of October, took an integrated communication route throughout the social media platforms including YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. Along with this, the ad was acutely promoted via the mainline mediums with in-store branding and print ads in the newspaper.

“Haldiram’s being an intricate part of celebration in the Indian house, is always motivated to bring about a positive change in the lives of the people. Aligning with this concept, we came up with the revolutionary ad aimed at making the occasion memorable for lifetime,” reiterated Rajat Rastogi, Retail Marketing & Brand Manager, Haldiram’s.

