Haier India brings office colleagues ‘closer’ this Diwali

Haier has launched its new digital film #LightUpAHeart, celebrating the life of office people who work closely together but have drifted apart this Diwali due to remote office and work from home setups.

The digital film seeks to play a vital role in nurturing office relationships and rekindle Diwali festivities with colleagues who despite efforts are not able to meet and celebrate the festival of lights together this year.

Every year offices are decked up for the festival of Diwali - from lit up buildings to colourful Rangolis on the floor. To lighten the mood, the entire office can be seen playing games and enjoying good food. People are seen having a cheerful time with their colleagues as they are dressed up in ethnic attires. However, this year Diwali is going to be a different affair for office goers. The global pandemic has had far-reaching implications on people who are working in isolation from their homes and remote places. Through its Diwali campaign, Haier wants to highlight how offices become a second home for office goers and how bonds transcend professional ties to become personal.

The film revolves around a wizened office security guard – Mr. Yadav Ji who has made bonds with colleagues in the office – his second home. He is alone in the office this Diwali and reminisces about the times when offices were open and how Diwali used to be full of festivities and joy. He misses everything about Diwali in office - speeches of the bosses to sweets for everyone. The compelling shots in the film underline the feeling of loneliness that the office security guard goes through in a dark isolated office while remembering cheerful anecdotes from Diwali party last year with his colleagues.

Through the eyes of the nostalgic guard, the film tends to establish a connection between office colleagues who are alone and are missing celebrating the festival together. The last scene of the film takes a uplifting turn when Mr. Yadav Ji finds himself surrounded by his colleagues as he lights a Diya in the mildly lit room. This sweet gesture leaves Mr. Yadav Ji teary-eyed as everyone makes his Diwali special, and he can’t help but smile. Mr. Yadav Ji celebrates Diwali with his colleagues who have become his family and re-lives the moments that he has been longing for.

Conceptualized and created in collaboration with Zero Zero Creative Solutions, the digital film has premiered across Haier’s digital platforms.

Commenting on the new film, N S Satish, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Haier Appliances India said, “Diwali is a festival of lights, cheerfulness and joy. This year with offices closed, office-goers are missing the excitement that this festival brings. The challenges created by the pandemic have changed the way we live and celebrate. Through this film, we wanted to inspire everyone to come together and celebrate the festival with the same fervor, despite the obstacles posed by the pandemic. At Haier, we have always focused towards inspiring lives of our customers and this film is our way of showing care and inspire everyone to rise above the odds and make this Diwali special.”

Kaushik Roy, Co-founder and Creative Director, Zero Zero Creative Solutions says, "Haier's Diwali campaign celebrates the coming together of people who were very close but have become distant this year because of the pandemic. It does so by encouraging everyone to reach out to people they've lost touch with and brighten up their Diwali. During times when offices have become ghost structures shrouded in darkness, Haier takes the lead in encouraging all of us to re-visit our colleagues with whom our contact is now reduced to video calls and messages. Through this film, Haier depicts care and love as well as remind viewers about their second home - their office".