Grofers pays tribute to mothers with #HeroesRaiseHeroes campaign

Paying tribute to the mothers from all around the country, online grocery retailer Grofers has launched its digital campaign - #HeroesRaiseHeroes. The campaign aims at celebrating the real contribution and strength of mothers of all frontline warriors. #HeroesRaiseHeroes is now live across all social media channels of the company including, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

The campaign highlights the strong upbringing of mothers who have enabled the frontline warriors in the country to aid and support the nation amidst the pandemic. The film is a celebration and salute to those courageous souls who continue to inspire millions with their efforts in these dire times. Grofers has also committed itself to provide necessary support and serve the households in need during the second wave of the pandemic.

“Grofers has been committed to the welfare of its people and India, continuously evolving to keep pace with the changing scenario. The company has announced an inoculation drive for all its employees and their family members and the contractual workforce. The company will reimburse the vaccination cost for those who will administer the vaccine through their personal arrangements. Among many support policies for on-roll and off-roll staff, the company has extended fixed pay-outs and medical benefits, including hospitalization and medical expense for employees testing COVID-19 positive. Additionally, Grofers and its shareholders have donated Rs 3 crore to Zomato Feeding India, extending support to the cause and urging communities to do the same,” the company stated.

