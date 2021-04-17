Godrej Security Solutions unveils #IAmFireSafe campaign with Ayushmann Khurrana

Godrej Security Solutions (GSS) today unveiled their new Fire Safety Prevention Campaign #IAmFireSafe to raise awareness about fire hazards and preventive measures in both commercial and residential space.

Every year, the period 14 to 20 April is celebrated as National Fire Service Day/Week (NSW) to pay homage to brave Fire Fighters, who sacrificed their lives in line to their duty on 14th April, 1944 and to raise awareness on fire safety in India. As an extension of its nationwide campaign #BilkulSafeHai, Godrej Security Solution has released a DVC brand featuring its ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana who urges people to take charge and say ‘I am Fire Safe’.

Speaking on the campaign, Mehernosh Pithawalla, Vice President – Godrej Security Solutions, said, "India witnesses many fire hazards of various scales and there needs to be systematic changes in way we design spaces and our preparedness towards fire safety. Through this campaign, we want to build a vigilance society and increase proactive adoption of security measures amongst citizens and experts alike to fight fire hazards. With the correct steps, commercial and residential owners can focus on saving lives rather than valuables in an unfortunate case of a fire. As a leader in the security industry, we have taken a step to help India become a fire safe nation and reduce loss of life and property during a fire.”

Supporting the campaign actor and producer, Riteish Deshmukh as well as celebrity couple Gurmeet and Debina reiterating the importance of fire safety and urging their fans and followers to take the pledge. They were joined by several influencers who voiced their support to the campaign.

The DVC starring Ayushmann emphasizes on the need to focus on saving our lives, take charge and adopt the right fire safe security solutions to save our valuables in case of a fire mishap. As part of the campaign, Godrej Security Solutions is also hosting a week-long awareness and prevention drive where they will be hosting a Webinar with Industry leaders from the Fire Department of Maharashtra, Fire & Safety Association of India, and witnesses from the Kamala Mills Fire to discuss the required measures to fire secure residential and public spaces in the future.

Due to a lack of awareness, building structure, and the right tools, Indian commercial and residential spaces are prone to many fire hazards and mishaps. The 2019 Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India by National Crime Records Bureau notes there were 11,037 fire accidents reported across the country in 2019. Over 10900 people lost their lives in these incidences. Out of these nearly 58% death were reported from residential segment.

The impact of fire hazards on lives are significant as citizens lack information on how to avert a fire accident and safeguard oneself rather than securing their assets, valuable documents, jewellery, etc.

