Godrej HIT unveils new TVC for Kala HIT Lime

Godrej HIT, a popular household insecticide brand, unveiled a new TVC for Kala HIT Lime, the brand’s product to kill mosquitoes. The film emphasizes on the product’s effectiveness in curbing and killing mosquitoes and how that stops the spread of diseases like dengue and malaria. Conceptualized by Lowe Lintas, the TVC uses humour to highlight this serious concern and encourage people to take instant action against mosquito problems in their homes.

The TVC is set in a household and starts with a kid complaining to his grandmother about mosquitoes biting him. His grandmother is watching a preacher on TV, and distractedly tells him about the famous old Indian saying of “having patience leads to fruitful results”. The preacher comes to life and interrupts her, points out that she is wrong and explains that waiting, in this case, could lead to dengue or malaria! The kid’s mother then enters, telling the grandmother about how the longer mosquitoes live, the greater the risk of diseases. So the moral of the story grandma learns is- as soon as you spot mosquitoes, kill them instantly with Kala HIT Lime! The film highlight how the product is an instant killer of mosquitoes.

Sharing his thoughts, Sunil Kataria, CEO – India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said, “Godrej Kala HIT has built consumer relevance by consistently driving the message, that even a single mosquito is dangerous as they spread deadly diseases like dengue and malaria. The new TVC shows how important it is to instantly kill mosquitoes and not wait it out as they pose a larger risk of infection and diseases. Only Kala HIT Lime with its instant kill action, can be trusted to effortlessly kill mosquitoes. Kala HIT Lime does this efficiently and leaves a pleasant fresh fragrance.”

Shantanu Sapre, Executive Director at Lowe Lintas, said, “The task for us was to find a unique and insightful way to land the ‘Instant Kill’ benefit and to create an urgency among people to tackle the mosquito menace. The Group Creative Director duo Navin Chawla & Vishal Bagade found the campaign idea in the popular Indian adage “Sabar ka Phal Meetha hota hai”. Our creative idea challenges and takes a dig at it - in a simple yet humorous way lands the brand’s counter of not postponing the act of killing mosquitoes as “Sabar ka Phal could be Dengue or Malaria.”