Godrej addresses climate change with its #TwoDegreesCooler film for World Earth Day

On the occasion of World Earth Day, the Godrej Group, through a digital film, attempts to spread an important message around climate change. The film intends to urge individuals and industry owners to help slow down climate change, by turning to smart usage of resources.

The digital film highlights the Godrej Group’s dedication and promise to Indiato limit global warming, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, aiming for energy-efficient processes by using renewable energy, water positive by reducing, recycling and reusing, and protecting our environment and its precious species. It also asks the nation - Will India stay true to her promise to restore our Earth?

Commenting on the film, Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Group, said, “We are privileged to represent India by being one of the conglomerates participating in The Paris Agreement which aims to limit global warming. We are constantly striving to make all our businesses as efficient as possible to help create a cleaner, greener and better world. Our campaign #TwoDegreesCooler attempts to capture our deep commitment towards our country and our planet, to restore and heal and at the same time sensitise people to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle.”

Anu Joseph, Chief Creative Officer, Creativeland Asia, said, “The planet and its well-being have always been top priority for the Godrej Group. You can see it in the way they conduct their businesses. On World Earth Day, they are calling upon everyone to be #TwoDegreesCooler to help India keep her promise to the planet.”

The film has been conceptualised by Team Godrej and Creativeland Asia.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)