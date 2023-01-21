Goafest 2023 to be held from May 24 to 26
The much-awaited fest of creativity attracts advertising, marketing and media industry professionals from across the country
The Goafest 2023 will be held from May 24, 2023 to May 26, 2023. The dates for the much-awaited advertising fest were announced by the Advertising Agencies Association of India on Friday during the ceremony held to confer the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022 on advertising veteran Colvyn Harris.
The dates were shared by Prasanth Kumar, CEO, of South Asia, GroupM, and the President of AAAI.
The Goafest is a three-day annual festival for the advertising, marketing and media industry. It attracts over 2000 people from across India. At the heart of this unique festival is an eclectic platter of knowledge, recognition, networking and of course, celebration that makes each day a remarkable experience.
The festival returned to ground in 2022, after a break of two years due to the pandemic.
Greenlam Industries shows what a seed of love can do
The Titus Upputuru Company has conceived a film for the brand promoting sustainability
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 18, 2023 12:17 PM | 2 min read
Greenlam Industries has launched a new film on sustainability "The Gutli" to promote sustainability.
The Titus Upputuru Company's new film depicts how the company believes in creating beautiful spaces without causing harm to our planet, while also producing better products using processes that are sustainable and have a gentle impact on people and the environment.
The new film "Gutli" (Seed) depicts a young girl named "Suguna" who is full of questions. After gaining knowledge that our planet is losing trees, she begins to worry about her father, who is a carpenter and relies on trees for a living. Suguna then decides to plant trees to help not only her father but also the planet. At the end of the film, it showcases that, like the little girl, the company cares too, and hence "sources wood from sustainable forests."
Commenting on the launch of the brand campaign, Parul Mittal, Director, Greenlam Industries, said – “At Greenlam, we are constantly improving our product portfolio to offer the best surfacing solutions while being committed to people and the planet. We monitor our resources in real-time, which has helped us substantially reduce our waste production. We also conduct Greenlam plantation drives from time to time spreading the message of promoting a sustainable environment and protecting our mother earth. Through this brand film, we want to convey the message that Greenlam sources wood from sustainable forests, and till date, we have successfully been able to prevent the felling of a minimum of 8,000 trees through our paper waste recycling initiatives."
Commenting on the launch of the brand campaign, Upputuru said: “The film shows that we don’t need giant plans and purposes to help the environment today. Like the little girl, we just need a handful of faith and love. We can move the mountains and make this a happier, greener planet. It was a wonderful opportunity to write and direct ‘Gutli’ for Greenlam Industries.”
The film has been produced by The Titus Upputuru Company.
P&G Health unveils campaign to mark launch of Vicks ZzzQuil NATURA in India
A study by Kantar in association with P&G Health reveals that only 15% Indians on an average get good sleep at night
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 17, 2023 5:34 PM | 3 min read
Sleep is essential for a person's health and wellbeing, yet millions of people in India do not get enough sleep. The ZzzQuil India National Sleep Survey2 by Kantar in association with P&G Health reveals that only 15% Indians on an average get good sleep at night, with almost 60% Indians facing occasional sleeplessness. More than 40% sleep less than 7 hours on workdays, with a large part of the population unaware of the impact of sleeplessness on daily life. To address the issue P&G Health has launched Vicks ZzzQuil NATURA to help users fall asleep.
Speaking at the launch, Sahil Sethi, Senior Marketing Director, P&G Health shared, “The ZzzQuil India National Sleep Survey has brought to light important statistics on how India sleeps, and more importantly the limited awareness on sleeplessness as a condition and ways it can be addressed. India is the 2nd Most Sleep deprived country with 6 out of 10 Indians facing occasional sleeplessness. Committed to addressing the unmet needs of our consumers, we are delighted to introduce the latest addition to the House of Vicks in India – the NEW Vicks ZzzQuil NATURA. Vicks ZzzQuil NATURA - a Melatonin sleep supplement from the World’s No.1 Sleep Aid Brand - is a non-addictive sleep supplement, suitable for Occasional Sleeplessness with no next day drowsiness. It also has Vitamin B6 that helps to relieve the body's tiredness and fatigue, giving support to your night's rest to help you wake up refreshed. With 60% Indians willing to make lifestyle changes to get better sleep, we hope that our Indian consumers can start using ZzzQuil NATURA to unlock their best selves next day”.
Speaking at the ZzzQuil ‘Slumber Fest’, Celebrity guest & Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared her tryst with sleep, “Being a new mom with a very busy career, I am now realising how much I took my sleep for granted. Especially for professionals like me, a struggle with quality sleep on a regular basis, leads to multiple issues including an irritable next day. I am glad that a product like Vicks ZzzQuil NATURA has been launched which makes life easier for people like me who are juggling multiple responsibilities. As I get back to my fitness regime Vicks ZzzQuil Natura will support me in regulating my sleep to unlock my best self. I am very pleased to be a part of this initiative to make India sleep better and call on people to try this non-addictive sleep gummy to aid your peaceful night’s rest.”
Dr. YongChiat Wong, Group Head & Scientist, Medical & Technical Affairs, P&G Health said, “Melatonin is a natural body-produced substance. It is produced by our body every night to signal and relax our body to prepare for sleep. Melatonin production peaks during childhood but decreases as we age. After our 30’s, we may produce less than half the melatonin we did as a child. This may lead to the prevalence of sleeping issues as we age together with our lifestyle changes. Apart from age, other factors that may impact our body’s production of this important substance, includes device usage, shift work, alcohol intake, and usage of certain medications. Blended with melatonin and vitamin B6, Vicks ZzzQuil NATURA gummy is a nutraceutical intended to supplement your body’s natural production of melatonin to help you fall asleep fast with the added benefit to help fight tiredness and fatigue.”
Cannes Lions makes sustainability reporting a factor for entry process in 2023 awards
All participants will now be encouraged to outline their CO2 emissions on the entires they are submitting
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 17, 2023 5:04 PM | 5 min read
Cannes Lions has announced the introduction of non-compulsory sustainability reporting to the entry process for all Lions awards in 2023. Using AdNet Zero’s five-point Action Plan as a guide, all entrants will be encouraged to outline their C02 emissions on the piece of work being submitted. The data and information is being collated by the Festival to benchmark best-practice across the production and distribution of creative work globally, and will not inform the judging process.
As part of the Festival’s ongoing commitment to driving action on sustainability, all 2022 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Lions entry fees have been donated to five Lion-winning charities. Each nonprofit, who are actively supporting the ambitions of the United Nations’ Global Goals across the world, has received an equal share of 226,860 euros.
Since 2015, Cannes Lions has donated nearly 2 million euros through the SDG Lions and Glass: The Lion for Change awards combined, to support vital projects worldwide.
Simon Cook, CEO of LIONS, said: “We believe it’s our collective responsibility to drive action on sustainability through creativity. That’s why we’re embedding sustainability across all of the Lions awards this year to inform best-practice and support the ambitions of Ad Net Zero. The SDG Lions’ winning charities show how creativity can drive action to meet the ambitions of the Global Goals and we’re delighted to support the ongoing work of these inspirational charities.”
The five charities who have each received a 45,372 euro donation from the 2022 SDG Lions entry fees are all fighting for vital causes, from birth control rights, to freedom of speech; food poverty to disability awareness. The charities are:
Everybody Eats is the New Zealand based charity behind ‘The Goodie Box’, created with DDB New Zealand Auckland, to encourage restaurant diners across the country to ‘pay’ for their leftovers. Helping to tackle food poverty and unnecessary waste, ‘The Goodie Box’ was awarded a Bronze SDG Lion in 2022.
Nick Loosely, Founder & GM of Everybody Eats, said: “Everybody Eats is hugely excited to be the recipient of much needed funds as part of winning at Cannes Lions. The money will be put towards setting up our third permanent, pay-as-you-feel community restaurant, in Glen Innes, Auckland. The site is on the border of New Zealand’s highest concentration of social housing and aims to provide 750, 3 course meals each week.”
Reporters Without Borders is the NGO behind ‘The Truth Wins’ developed alongside DDB Germany Berlin. Spotlighting the importance of press freedom, it utilised an innovative method of providing access to censored information by prominent journalists from Russia, Turkey and Brazil through Twitter, using lottery numbers as an access code. It also won a Bronze SDG Lion.
“Reporters without Borders is constantly working towards a world with more press freedom. Campaigns like the “The Truth Wins” help us to raise awareness of our cause, spread our work worldwide and gain supporters - ultimately enabling us to support journalists who are risking their lives every day. For journalists in Ukraine for instance, we could provide protective equipment, psychological assistance or even safety training,” explained Christian Mihr, Executive Director of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Germany.
Change the Ref, Inc. advocates for gun control rights in America and the nonprofit collaborated with Leo Burnett Chicago to create the ‘The Lost Class’. A stunt that tricked gun ownership advocates into speaking at a memorial for gun crime victims, it brought mass attention to the issue of gun violence, and took home a Silver SDG Lion.
Manuel Oliver, Activist/ Co-founder, Change the Ref commented: “The SDG Lions’ donation will positively impact how we drive our actions and campaigns during 2023. Thanks to this kind of support, we will be able to reach more people and generate effective awareness about gun violence in America. In addition, we will travel the country with young activists to support communities impacted by the gun violence epidemic. So, in the name of our son Joaquin Oliver and the more than 45 thousand people that lose their lives yearly to gun violence in our society, thanks, and God bless your kindness.”
The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) worked with adam&eveDDB London who developed the ‘#WETHE15’ campaign film. Promoting the WETHE15 disability inclusivity movement, the film aired during the Tokyo Paralympic Games, and won a Bronze SDG Lion.
Craig Spence, IPC Chief Brand and Communications Officer, commented: “The donation from Cannes Lions towards our ongoing work is gratefully received and will provide further support to the team as we look to use WeThe15 to advance the lives of the world’s 1.2 billion persons with disabilities. For the WeThe15 campaign to be recognised at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is testament to the hard work that was put into the launch by so many different stakeholders.”
Nonprofit GEPAE (Grupo Estratégico para la Pastilla Anticonceptiva de Emergencia) advocates for women’s birth control rights in Honduras, and partnered with Ogilvy Honduras to develop ‘Morning After Island’, winning a Bronze SDG Lion.
The SDG Lions award, launched in 2018 in partnership with the United Nations, aims to advance awareness of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals: a collective ambition to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity for all by 2030. This Lion celebrates creative work that actively supports the advancement of the Goals and utilises the power of the creative communications industry to support the goals’ ambitions.
OMD retains Nivea India account
OMD has been managing the Nivea India account for the past 9 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 17, 2023 11:40 AM | 2 min read
OMD has retained its position as the Agency on Record for NIVEA, in India.
OMD India has been managing the NIVEA India account for nearly the past 9 years and retained the business after a multi-agency pitch. The agency will continue to handle the integrated media duties for the skincare conglomerate, serviced from its Mumbai office.
Anisha Iyer, CEO of OMD India, said: “OMD has been producing great results over the last 8.5 years that have helped Nivea grow. Our dedicated efforts towards the talent transformation agenda have reenergized the relationship with Beiersdorf, which makes us immensely proud. We look forward to building further on the strong foundations of our relationship and helping the business scale to new heights in India with the Omni product suite and data-led expertise.”
Neil George, Managing Director of NIVEA India, said, “With today's rapidly evolving consumer journeys and shifting sentiments driving the intersection of creativity, media, data and innovation - it is vital for us to resume our journey with a partner who understands our growth ambitions and supports the length and breadth of our goals. OMD's capability of driving strategic conversations upstream, refreshed team of media mavens and best-in-class data-led thinking and tools, aligned with what our need of the hour is. We're pleased to be continuing this journey with them and look forward to seeing their data-driven expertise at play as we work to achieve sustainable growth over the coming years.”
Best ads of the fortnight: Brooke Bond's kindness over a cuppa, Kurkure's spooky tale
Our pick of the best ads between Jan 1 and 15
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 17, 2023 9:03 AM | 4 min read
There is no dearth of creativity in the Indian adland. Week after week, we are treated to some brilliant TV spots and campaigns that linger in our minds. In the new year, we were treated to some that were refreshingly creative in their approach. Here are our picks for the best ads of the fortnight. As usual, they have been arranged in alphabetical order.
Brooke Bond
This ad for Brooke Bond feels like a warm hug, much like a hot cup of tea offered by someone we love. A hospital environment can be nerve-wracking for people dealing with the medical crisis of loved ones alone. All the uncertainties, fear and sadness can weigh down on them. The latest Brooke Bond ad by Ogilvy shows the difference a stranger’s kindness and a hot cup of tea can make. The film was well-received on social media, particularly for actor Sulbha Arya’s nuanced performance.
Kurkure
When it’s a Kurkure ad, expect some wackiness. The latest from the Kurkure camp focuses on the joy of taking things lightly. The ad for its sub-brand Kurkure Playz deftly combines elements of humour and horror.
A family who has recently moved into an old bungalow encounters a ghost. Instead of a dramatic exorcism ritual, a haggling contest follows where the ghost and the tenant settle on splitting the rent in half.
Vikram Pandey (Spiky), National Creative Director – Leo Burnett said, “The film introduces the new Kurkure Playz and while we wanted to keep the light-hearted quirky tonality of Kurkure, we also wanted to add a playful dimension to the new products.”
Lenskart
We spot celebs in ads all the time, but how often do we see CEOs in them? Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal appears in the brand’s latest ad campaign as a foil to his co-star Karan Johar.
The three films released so far show Bansal lending a patient ear to Johar and his hare-brained ideas. In the first spot, Johar tries frantically to convince Bansal to increase the prices of Lenskart products because he “can't be seen wearing glasses under 1 lakh." In the second film, Johar pitches ridiculous alternate names for the brand, all puns of his movie titles. In the third, the filmmaker exploits the buy-one-get-one-free offer on the Lenskart app and requests Bansal to lend him a room in his house to store all the 2000 pairs he purchased.
The whacky films are the brainchild of Tanmay Bhatt and his team.
Reliance Digital
The new campaign from the electronics retailer makes us look inward at all the times we shamed our loved ones (albeit unknowingly) for not being tech-savvy. The films give us an insight into their minds and how they suffer from a fear of gadgets after being undermined constantly. The campaign perfectly captures the subtle emotions of a person who is navigating the complex world of tech.
Brian Bade, Chief Executive, Reliance Digital, said, “It's based on a simple insight, that everybody needs technology, everyone is fascinated with it, but not everyone is necessarily comfortable with it. That’s because technology is changing all the time and it’s easy for a lot of people to feel left behind.”
The two-film campaign has been created by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.
smallcase
Two kids reprimand their errant dads for making poor choices in investing in stocks. Says one to the other: “Apne ladle papa se kehna mere papa se dur rahe (Tell your beloved dad to stay away from mine).” Anyone who has grown up in India with strict parents knows that such threats are usually reserved for parents of errant friends. The ad shows a role reversal of sons pulling up their dad, and hilarity ensues. The campaign was launched during Shark Tank Season 2 on Sony LIV.
News: Ad volume up 14% in 2022 against 2019
A total of 11400 brands advertised on news TV in the year, according to TAM report
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 9:05 AM | 2 min read
Television news genre witnessed a slight drop of 2% in ad volumes in 2022 over 2021 and a growth of 14% compared to 2019. According to TAM Rewinding 2022 for Advertising in News Genre report, highest growth in ad volumes was observed in 2021 since 2018. Also, the first quarter of 2022 witnessed highest ad volumes (on a per day basis).
The report also indicates that the lowest share of news genre was during June 2022 and July 2022. Ad volumes started peaking up again post June-July 2022 i.e. during the festive period.
In 2018, the news genre reached its peak (at 30%). It increased again in 2020 as a result of Covid19, then started to drop. Due to a combined 3% boost in ad volumes across other genres, the news genre saw a 2% decline in 2022 compared to 2021.
Meanwhile, Hindi news topped the genre with more than 30% share of ad volumes during both 2022 and 2021. The three out of the top five sub-genres retained their ranks in 2022; Tamil and Telugu news swapped their positions. The top five sub-genres accounted for around 65% share of ad volumes during both the period.
In 2022, while ‘services’ sector achieved the first rank, ‘food & beverages’ dropped to the second position. ‘Building, industrial & land material/equipment’ and ‘household products’ saw a positive rank shift. The top 10 sectors added 79% share in the news genre.
‘Retail outlets-jewellers’ category topped the news genre in 2022. Last year's number one, 'cars' fell to sixth place. ‘Building material/systems’, ‘vocational training institute’, ‘corporate/brand image’ and ‘two-wheelers’ were the new entrants among Top 10.
In terms of top growing categories, ‘vocational training institute’ saw the highest rise of 6.4 times in ad secondages, followed by ‘properties/real estates’ during 2022 compared to 2021.
According to the report, Reckitt Benckiser retained the first place, while Hindustan Unilever fell to the third place. Patanjali Ayurved, Mahashiya Di Hatti, Ultratech Cement, and Lalithaa Jewellery Mart were among the newcomers to the Top 10. The top 100 advertisers accounted for half of all advertising in the news genre. Also over 7600 advertisers advertised on news genre and over 5400 exclusive advertisers chose news genre.
A total 11400 brands advertised on news TV genre and 775 brands covered 70% of genre ad volumes in 2022.
Furthermore, regional and national channels had 73% and 27% share of ad volumes respectively in news genre during 2022. While share for national channels rose by 1% in 2022, regional declined by 1%.
Mondelez India & Ogilvy Group win big at The Advertising Club’s EFFIE India Awards 2022
Grand EFFIE was won by Leo Burnett India for Whisper India’s campaign, 'Meta presents Special Award for creator marketing' was awarded to Mondelez, Wavemaker, and Ogilvy
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 10:40 PM | 3 min read
The Advertising Club hosted the latest edition of the ‘EFFIE INDIA AWARDS 2022’ presented by Meta, Associate Sponsor Colors along with Ultratech Cement Limited as Category Sponsor and Crav/ing Digital as the Celebration Partner. Mondelez India Pvt. Ltd. was judged the EFFIE India Client of the Year, while Ogilvy Group was named EFFIE India Agency of the Year. The Grand EFFIE was won by Leo Burnett India for Whisper India’s campaign ‘Whisper: Changing the education system to keep girls in school.’
Dheeraj Sinha, CEO - Leo Burnett, South Asia, Chairman - BBH, India, said: “The work that Leo Burnett is creating reflects the transformation that the agency is going through over the past 4 years. Winning the ‘Grand Effie’ is a huge honour for us. At Leo Burnett we are particularly proud of creating work that solves real problems for both the client and the people. Our work for Whisper “The Missing Chapter” does exactly that – helping spread period education to stop 23 million girls from dropping out of school. The real impact of this initiative is in how it will add back to the society and the economy."
The awards acknowledged the impact of success through work done by agencies and clients that set new benchmarks in effectiveness in marketing and advertising communication. This year, EFFIE India received 986 entries, the highest ever in 22 years, and saw participation from 53 agencies.
Speaking at the EFFIEs, Partha Sinha, President, The Advertising Club, said, “It is extremely heartening to witness EFFIE become the most coveted trophy within the marketing and advertising fraternity. Like every year, this year too, EFFIE has witnessed significant patronage from industry veterans and category leaders. I’d like to congratulate all the winners for crafting impactful campaigns that are now sheer examples of innovation and effectiveness.”
Elaborating on the awards, Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Chairperson, EFFIE India, said, “It gives me great joy to host the EFFIE Awards once again as a physical event, celebrating the best work of the year with the people who create them. A big thank you to 493 judges who judged a record-breaking 986 entries over three rounds of online judging. I also thank each participating agency and client for their support. And a huge shout out to our sponsors, The Ad Club managing committee, the EFFIE committee, EFFIE New York, and The Ad Club secretariat to make this event a huge success.”
Adding on the enhancements in the award process this year, Pradeep Dwivedi, Co-Chairperson, EFFIE India, added, “We have built a sustainable trajectory as a leading EFFIE organizing body, having successfully implemented the new ACCLAIM Platform for the jury process this year, in tandem with our worldwide peers and EFFIE Global team. The adoption and change management of the same by our industry members has been truly amazing.”
The 'Meta presents Special Award for creator marketing' was awarded to Mondelez, Wavemaker, and Ogilvy.
