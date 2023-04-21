Goafest 2023 launches musical talent hunt for advertising fraternity

With an aim to give India’s creative community a platform to showcase their musical talent, Goafest 2023 now announces an initiative, ‘Advertising Rocks’.

“A first-of-its-kind initiative at Goafest, through Advertising Rocks, the Organizing Committee encourages and invites bands and solo performers belonging to the Advertising, and Media fraternity in India to submit entries and get an opportunity to entertain delegates at Goafest 2023, while being a part of South Asia’s largest creative festival,” read a release.

With three categories - Vocals Solos (Indian), Vocals Solos (Western) and Bands (Indian & Western – mixed), all finalists will be given an opportunity to perform for a jury and delegates at Goafest and will be offered an all expenses trip consisting of air-fare, stay and entry at Goafest 2023. Moreover, the winning bands stand to win cash prizes of Rs. 2,00,000 and Rs. 1,00,000 for the first and second place respectively and soloists stand to win cash prizes of Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 25,000 for the first and second place respectively. Winners will be selected on the basis of final combined score by a jury and live voting attendees at Goafest.

On announcing ‘Advertising Rocks’, Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India and Goafest 2023 Co-chair said, “Advertising Rocks is a unique initiative and platform that recognizes the musical talents of people beyond their daily roles in the advertising and media industry. The initiative not only celebrates their creativity but also brings the industry closer together in a fun and innovative way. Being a music lover myself, I can't wait to see the level of excellence that will be displayed at Goafest's Advertising Rocks! this year.”

Subhash Kamath, Former CEO of BBH and curator of ‘Advertising Rocks’ added, “The advertising & media industry is full of musical talent. Over the years, I’ve heard some wonderful singers and bands. What better occasion than Goafest to give this talent a stage to perform in front their peers? Advertising truly rocks!”

Ashish Bhasin, Co-Founder & Chairman, RD&X Network and Chairman of the Events Committee at Goafest 2023 further added “Advertising Rocks is an exciting initiative that will surely drive engagement prior to the festival as well as on-ground. It also gives us an opportunity to know our industry colleagues beyond the creative business. We encourage the industry to participate actively in Advertising Rocks and look forward to some interesting performances at Goafest 2023.”

“Our industry can boast of multi-faceted talent. And this initiative will draw out the hidden musical talent that either gets neglected or doesn’t have a platform to express itself, in this fast-paced life. Goafest is known to dial up excitement levels for our industry folks. Advertising Rocks offers a unique proposition for our industry to showcase its musical talent. It will be fascinating to see our colleagues perform for our industry at a festival of this scale.” concluded, Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India & Chairman, The ABBYs Award Governing Council, and Ajay Kakar, Managing Committee Member, The Advertising Club & Co-chair, The ABBYs Award Governing Council.

The deadline for submitting entries for Advertising Rocks is May 5, 2023. Entries from bands and solo performers only belonging to the Advertising, Media and Advertisers fraternity will be considered.

