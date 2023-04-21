Goafest 2023 launches musical talent hunt for advertising fraternity
There will be three categories - Vocals Solos (Indian), Vocals Solos (Western) and Bands (Indian & Western – mixed)
With an aim to give India’s creative community a platform to showcase their musical talent, Goafest 2023 now announces an initiative, ‘Advertising Rocks’.
“A first-of-its-kind initiative at Goafest, through Advertising Rocks, the Organizing Committee encourages and invites bands and solo performers belonging to the Advertising, and Media fraternity in India to submit entries and get an opportunity to entertain delegates at Goafest 2023, while being a part of South Asia’s largest creative festival,” read a release.
With three categories - Vocals Solos (Indian), Vocals Solos (Western) and Bands (Indian & Western – mixed), all finalists will be given an opportunity to perform for a jury and delegates at Goafest and will be offered an all expenses trip consisting of air-fare, stay and entry at Goafest 2023. Moreover, the winning bands stand to win cash prizes of Rs. 2,00,000 and Rs. 1,00,000 for the first and second place respectively and soloists stand to win cash prizes of Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 25,000 for the first and second place respectively. Winners will be selected on the basis of final combined score by a jury and live voting attendees at Goafest.
On announcing ‘Advertising Rocks’, Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India and Goafest 2023 Co-chair said, “Advertising Rocks is a unique initiative and platform that recognizes the musical talents of people beyond their daily roles in the advertising and media industry. The initiative not only celebrates their creativity but also brings the industry closer together in a fun and innovative way. Being a music lover myself, I can't wait to see the level of excellence that will be displayed at Goafest's Advertising Rocks! this year.”
Subhash Kamath, Former CEO of BBH and curator of ‘Advertising Rocks’ added, “The advertising & media industry is full of musical talent. Over the years, I’ve heard some wonderful singers and bands. What better occasion than Goafest to give this talent a stage to perform in front their peers? Advertising truly rocks!”
Ashish Bhasin, Co-Founder & Chairman, RD&X Network and Chairman of the Events Committee at Goafest 2023 further added “Advertising Rocks is an exciting initiative that will surely drive engagement prior to the festival as well as on-ground. It also gives us an opportunity to know our industry colleagues beyond the creative business. We encourage the industry to participate actively in Advertising Rocks and look forward to some interesting performances at Goafest 2023.”
“Our industry can boast of multi-faceted talent. And this initiative will draw out the hidden musical talent that either gets neglected or doesn’t have a platform to express itself, in this fast-paced life. Goafest is known to dial up excitement levels for our industry folks. Advertising Rocks offers a unique proposition for our industry to showcase its musical talent. It will be fascinating to see our colleagues perform for our industry at a festival of this scale.” concluded, Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India & Chairman, The ABBYs Award Governing Council, and Ajay Kakar, Managing Committee Member, The Advertising Club & Co-chair, The ABBYs Award Governing Council.
The deadline for submitting entries for Advertising Rocks is May 5, 2023. Entries from bands and solo performers only belonging to the Advertising, Media and Advertisers fraternity will be considered.
Rohit Sharma named brand ambassador of JioCinema
The Indian captain has also starred in a spot for the platform
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 21, 2023 11:33 AM | 2 min read
India captain Rohit Sharma was announced as JioCinema’s Brand Ambassador. One of the modern-era greats, Hitman Rohit Sharma holds numerous world records as captain and player, will now open a new inning to build on JioCinema’s vision of making sports viewing synonymous with digital.
“JioCinema is leading the way in transforming how sports is consumed in India across mobile phones and connected TV. The remarkable range of choices it provides fans is truly empowering. I am very pleased to associate with JioCinema and be part of this journey as it enables the shift to the digital platform and offers a higher degree of flexibility, accessibility, interactivity, and personalization to cricket fans,” said Rohit Sharma.
Rohit will work closely with the team at JioCinema, collaborating on a shared vision that is focused on making sports viewing synonymous with digital through a series of initiatives. He will take JioCinema’s digital-first proposition for all premium sports properties nationwide expanding the fan base.
“Rohit Sharma embodies the spirit of sportsmanship, and unmatched leadership, representing the values that fans and players alike hold dear,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “Our presentation of sports and the ongoing TATA IPL have a synergy in Rohit’s ability to connect with fans, and this partnership is a natural extension to our quest in leading India on a path that represents an exciting future.
Byju’s-owned Aakash calls for creative pitch
Five agencies are believed to be participating in the pitch
By Neeta Nair | Apr 21, 2023 8:16 AM | 1 min read
Byju's-owned Aakash Educational Services has called for a creative pitch in Delhi, exchange4media has learned from reliable sources. Five agencies are believed to be participating in the pitch.
Aakash is an offline test preparatory services provider that Byju’s acquired in April 2021. Ogilvy worked on a campaign of Aakash Byju’s in February 2022, Vijayi Bhava. It is not known whether the agency is participating in this pitch.
exchange4media reached out to Aakash and Ogilvy, but both of them were not available for comment till the time of filing of the story
Byju's acquired Aakash Educational Services for a cash and stock deal of almost $950 million, which was considered as one of its boldest bets ever. Byju’s is also planning to roll out Aakash’s IPO in India.
Cannes Lions announces 2023 See It Be It cohort
16 female creatives, from 14 countries, have been selected to take part
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 6:58 PM | 4 min read
Cannes Lions has today announced the participants chosen for the 2023 See It Be It female talent acceleration programme. In total 16 female creatives, from 14 countries, have been selected to take part in a unique development experience at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in partnership with Verizon, taking place from 19-23 June 2023.
The See It Be It talent programme was founded in 2014 by Cannes Lions with the mission to achieve equal gender representation of creative directors and leaders across the global industry. The 16 creatives selected to make up the 2023 class will receive an all-access Festival pass, travel to and from Cannes, accommodation courtesy of the Festival, and will attend an exclusive programme of events and mentoring workshops with some of the most respected leaders in the industry today. This year an Alumni Tutor has been introduced to the programme for the first time, to support the women throughout the week and take the programme experience to the next level. Selected from last year’s cohort through an application and interview process, Steph Cajucom, Creative Director, Translation, has been appointed to take on this role. She will work closely with programme Ambassador, Madonna Badger, to elevate the programme and further the impact See It Be It has on the industry well beyond the Festival week.
Commenting on the 2023 cohort, Madonna Badger, See It Be It Chairperson and Ambassador, Founder/CEO/COO, BADGER AGENCY, said, "I am so grateful to have been Chairperson of See It Be It over the last six years, and this year I am super excited to be the Ambassador to the 16 women making up the 2023 class of See It Be It.
“The theme for this year is “Know your power”. Creative women have a power unlike any other as they use their strengths and vulnerabilities to know their own power and express their talents. This is very true for the 2023 Cannes See It Be It group. The group this year is fantastic and from so many places around the world. It is inspiring and encouraging to meet so many exciting creative women who are dedicated to our craft in all its forms.”
The 2023 sixteen finalists are named as follows:
- Ángela Pacheco, Creative Director, El Ruso de Rocky, Spain, Europe
- Arah Kim, Creative Director, The Juju, Mexico, North America
- Bernice Chao Head of Integrated Creative, Zambezi, USA, North America
- Binaifer Dulani, Creative and Founding Member, Talented, India, Asia
- Çağla Büyükkoç Sütlüoğlu, Founder & CEO, Walrus Creative Works,Turkey, Europe
- Daniela Varela, Creative Director, TBWA\Chiat Day New York, USA, North America
- Esosa Osagiede, Deputy Creative Director, Leo Burnett Lagos, Nigeria, Africa
- Heloísa Ribeiro, Creative Director, FCB, Brazil, South America
- Huei Yin Wong, Senior Art Director, Clemenger BBDO, Australia, Oceania
- Huma Mobin, Co-founder & Creative Director, Contentory Inc., Pakistan, Asia
- Lauren Mitchell, Creative Lead - Art Director, King James Group - Part of Accenture Song, South Africa, Africa
- Lex Remalante, Global Art Director, The Barn at Arla Foods, Denmark, Europe
- Sabrina Henry, Creative Director, DDB Centro, Guatemala, South America
- Sarah Olicker, Senior Creative, Mojo Supermarket, USA, North America
- Sollin Sæle, Senior Creative, Accenture Song, Norway, Europe
- Tung Wang, Senior Copywriter, TBWA\ Media Arts Lab, Taiwan, Asia
Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, added, “See It Be It was established in response to the gender imbalance that exists within the global creative community. To date, over 100 women have taken part in See It Be It, and many alumni members have progressed into leadership positions, won Lions Awards and served as Cannes Lions Jurors. We’re delighted to welcome yet another talented group of women to the Festival and the See It Be It network for a ninth year. Congratulations to all those selected and a huge thank you to our 40 Jurors for their time in selecting our 2023 cohort.”
Lowe Lintas pushes the play button in latest campaign for Dollar athleisure
New campaign featuring Rajasthan Royals Superstars urges to have Play Mode On
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 6:35 PM | 2 min read
Dollar Industries Limited has launched its latest brand campaign to promote athleisurewear. The campaign has been conceptualized by Lowe Lintas Kolkata. As Principal Sponsors of the Rajasthan Royals team this IPL, Dollar has partnered with five cricketing idols - Sanju Samson, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag of the Rajasthan Royals team to push forward the fashion quotient and strike a chord with the GenZ audience.
Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries Limited said, “With majority of business meetings taking place in front of a notebook at home — casual leggings, sweatpants and loungewear have quickly become inherent pieces of our personal and professional wardrobes. This has naturally prompted us to launch an entire range of Athleisurewear – Tank Tops, Crew Necks, Henleys, Polos, Sweatshirts, Jackets, Hoodies, Bermudas, Capris, Track Pants, Joggers and Socks – which perfectly marries our young consumer’s desire for comfortable yet trendy and versatile clothing options which they can wear at multiple events and locations, from work to gym classes to lunch dates.”
The campaign features the popular team players donning the chic yet relaxed Dolla Athleisure wear along with the Rajasthan Royal’s cap this IPL season.
Commenting on the campaign, Sagar Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said “With the distinction between activewear and daywear fast eroding, we intended to cater to the aspirations of Young India which settles for fashion choices which are both comfortable and stylish. And, Play Mode On aptly sums up the aspirations of a generation which constantly strives to achieve everything come what may.”
The brand has released the new campaign on their online platforms as well as other mediums.
Third umpires take a front foot this cricket season in Hitachi’s new TVC
The film features actor Kiku Sharda
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 6:28 PM | 3 min read
Hitachi Cooling & Heating India has released a ‘Coolest Third Umpire’ campaign.
“As cricket is not just a game but also an emotion in India, the brand endeavour’s to connect widely with the internet-savvy and cricket-loving generation through this quirky campaign. Establishing a strong connection with millennial consumers, the company has made a strategic marketing shift with a focus on new sports branding and emerging digital media avenues. Betting big on the cricket season, the company is driving cutting-edge digital marketing strategies to take the social media world by storm,” the company said.
The third umpire gives the ultimate decision in cricket, but nobody knows what he looks like. What does he does in free time? Is he cool or is he serious? Driving netizen’s curiosity for the Third Umpire, Hitachi’s quirky campaign aims to reveal the identity of the Third Umpire and establish a humorous cross connection, a cross-over of the world of cricket, and the new exciting features of Hitachi air conditioners that never fail to amaze its customers. With this campaign, Actor Kiku Sharda is returning in its new Coolest Third Umpire avatar to entertain and engage people in this season of cricket and heat. With a fun teaser the campaign which will have 5 very entertaining episodes will be taking on all major social platforms – Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. In addition to Hindi, the video will also be available in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.
Talking about the new campaign Nilesh Shah, Senior VP, Business Planning and Marketing, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. said, “We are committed to revolutionising the way consumer’s perceive and connect with Air Conditioning products in India. After the huge success of “Nothing Dirty” social media song & “Who is Suraj” social media content AV which crossed 30 Crore video views on Youtube alone, the company was motivated to create another fun-filled, humour-packed, and highly entertaining video campaign.Catering to a wide audience, we have put the spotlight now on cricket season with our ‘Coolest Third Umpire’ Campaign. As every cricket season causes frenzy among fans and Actor Kiku Sharda is a household name so there would be no better time and person to present our ‘Coolest Third Umpire’ campaign. We are optimistic to cross more than millions of organic views with this cutting-edge campaign.”
Actor-Comic Kiku Sharda talking about his association with the brand shared, “I personally am a huge fan of Cricket. While watching matches I often used to picture funny scenarios about the mysterious Third Umpire. What he would look like or dress like or maybe snoring through the match when he is not needed. I was excited to work on this concept and I hope people will enjoy watching it as much as I enjoyed working in it. Hitachi is a great brand and I am delighted that I got to embody their Coolest Third Umpire.”
Hitachi’s quirky campaign is written by popular actor and cricket buff, Suresh Menon and has been created by the GroupM Content team in partnership with One Network Entertainment.
Parachute Advansed’s new film shows a heart-warming mother-daughter bond
The TVC is for Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Oil
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 4:22 PM | 2 min read
Marico Limited’s hair-nourishment brand Parachute Advansed has released a heart-warming TVC for its Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Oil. The TVC highlights how two powerful ingredients - coconut & onion, come together to boost hair growth & reduce hairfall. The film shows the unbreakable, unique bond between a daughter and her mother, with the mother guiding her daughter for the future of her impending marriage and her hair.
The film opens with a loving conversation between a soon-to-be wed daughter and her mother, about the change in responsibilities after marriage. In a friendly banter, her younger sister also talks about the various changes that the new life will bring, including hairfall, taking a cheeky dig at her older sister. The mother lovingly assures her that she does not need to worry and using Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Oil will not only help reduce hairfall but also promote hair growth.
Speaking on the new campaign, Somasree Bose, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited said, “Parachute Advansed has been a woman’s trusted ally for generations. A mother-daughter relationship is truly unique, with a daughter seeing her mother as her most trusted advisor and rightly so. The mother’s want for only the best for her child backed by the years of wisdom, is unparalleled. That is exactly what our latest film tries to capture, where the daughter finds comfort in her mother’s advice just before marriage. Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Oil is a fusion of two powerful ingredients. It harnesses the power of onion and combines it with the nourishing goodness of coconut. These two together are a powerful combination to boost hair growth and reduce hair fall. We are optimistic that our latest offering under Parachute Advansed will gain the trust of our consumers and will be a brand that will transcend generations.”
With an emotive visual playout and a powerful storyline, the Parachute Advansed Onion Oil’s TVC is set to delight the audience. The brand film will be released first on TV & digital media in Andhra Pradesh & Karnataka and then on the brand’s YouTube page in Hindi and English later.
Speaking on the creative conceptualization of this TVC, Hans Saxena, Director at Shot Ready Hai said, “Parachute Advansed is a very trusted & loved brand across India. While shooting for Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Oil it was important to understand and capture the emotion that would resonate with the consumer while bringing out the benefits of coconut and onion, two very powerful ingredients.”
Films with Saif & Shehnaaz say Pizza Hut will satisfy not only taste buds, but mood also
Saif Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill feature in two separate TVCs
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 3:56 PM | 3 min read
Campaign with Saif and Shehnaaz Gill says Pizza Hut will satisfy not only your taste buds, but mood as well
Pizza Hut is launching 10 new pizzas which, they claim, are made to match with every possible mood of consumers.
“Be it an exciting spicy kick they are looking for or the cheesy comfort that they crave, Pizza Hut is giving consumers an ultimate selection of pizzas that will satisfy not only their taste buds, but their mood as well,” read a release.
The brand has roped in actors Saif Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill to promote the range through a quirky ‘Mood Badle, Pizza Badle’ campaign which focuses on how our moods are constantly changing, and with it our food cravings change too.
Saif Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill feature in two separate TVCs which bring out the best of their signature styles as they are seen sitting in a Pizza Hut restaurant. The first film shows Saif sharing his different moods with the server who gives him the perfect pizza recommendations, such as Nawabi Murg Makhni because he feels like a king every time he visits Pizza Hut and Awesome American Cheesy when he is feeling low.
The second film shows different moods of Shehnaaz Gill, with the server suggesting the best pizzas to satisfy her cravings, like Mazedar Makhni Paneer pizza for romantic Shehnaaz and Cheezy Mushroom Magic for a not-so-happy Shehnaaz.
The TVCs end with the line “Pizza Hut ke 10 new pizzas. Mood badle, pizza badle.”
Talking about the campaign, Aanandita Datta, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut India said, “Our mood plays an important role in deciding our food cravings and we wanted to give consumers different options for their varied moods. This was our inspiration behind launching an extensive range of 10 new pizzas with so many added flavourful ingredients, for the first time. We now have something for everyone to indulge in every day, from the familiar and comforting to the bold and exciting flavours. The TVCs have been fabulously brought to life by Saif Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill through their unique, signature style coupled with creative wordplay using the campaign theme “Mood Badle, Pizza Badle”. We are confident that consumers will love the new TVCs just like the wide variety being introduced and elevate their mood anytime, any day with Pizza Hut pizzas.”
Sajan Raj Kurup, Chairman and Founder of Creativeland Asia, explains that “Pizza Hut's 'Mood Badle, Pizza Badle' campaign taps into the emerging trend of linking cravings to emotions. This campaign is designed to not only acknowledge but also celebrate the intricate relationship between our feelings and the food we consume. Creativeland Asia is excited to partner with Pizza Hut to build upon its existing long-standing integrated creative partnership and deliver this exciting campaign across various touchpoints.”
The TVCs have been conceptualised and shot by Creativeland Asia Pvt. Ltd. and will be promoted in 7 major languages - Hinglish (Original), Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil. Apart from the TVCs, Pizza Hut will also be rolling out a massive 360-degree “Mood Badle, Pizza Badle” marketing campaign across television, digital social media platforms, PR and influencer outreach, OOH and in-store branding to connect with consumers at every touchpoint.
