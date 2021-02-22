Gas-O-Fast launches digital campaign with regional influencers

Through this campaign, the brand wants to target different audience bases from their digital affinities and demographics

Gas-O-Fast, an antacid brand by Mankind Pharma has streamlined its marketing strategy with digital campaigns on You tube and Social media platforms. The campaign has two different films in Marathi and Bhojpuri targeting different consumer cohorts. With this campaign, Gas-O-Fast is planning to reinforce its position in the antacid market with an aim to be known for its natural antacids.

The brand is focused on establishing a stronger presence across the nation. The campaign is designed and planned on the basis of consumer insights and learnings from the past campaigns. Through this campaign, the brand wants to leverage the media and target different audience bases from their digital affinities and demographics.

Gas-O-Fast has roped in Bhau Kadam, a Marathi theatre and film actor from Maharashtra market and Anand Mohan an Indian actor and singer known for his contribution in Bhojpuri cinema to tap into the UP and Bihar market.

Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Joy Chattejee, General Manager, Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma said, “Gas-o-Fast is an antacid brand which plays an important role in everyone’s life and we are trying to create awareness for our brand through regional approach as UP, Bihar and Maharashtra are important markets for our brand. We are confident enough that the approach of personalized communication will resonate with our consumers and we look forward to bringing more such innovation in our messaging for all the consumers.

The brand has associated with Saurabh Shukla, Brahmanandam, and Biswanath Basu as brand ambassadors to tap into new markets, following roping in multiple regional artists and influencers such as Gurpreet Ghuggi for Punjab, Bhau Kadam for Maharashtra and Anand Mohan for Bihar, Jharkhand and UP East markets.

