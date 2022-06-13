Future Generali India launches #BharosaPapaJaisa campaign

After the successful run of the earlier brand campaign around showcasing Future Generali India Life Insurance as a Trustworthy brand, Future Generali India Life Insurance is back with ‘Trust Campaign 2.0’. The aim is simple, i.e., to build stronger trust bonds with the customers, distributors, and partners. The brand continues to adhere to ‘father’ as the protagonist while imbibing and manifesting the values of #BharosaPapaJaisa (Trust like fathers) – a pure, secured, and eternal relationship.

The Trust Campaign 2.0 is launched by Future Generali India Life Insurance on 13th June 2022. The campaign beautifully picks up every day ‘slice-of-life’ moments between a father and his child and captures them in well-composed, poetic narratives. The campaign tries to showcase different, regular instances when having a father’s presence makes all the difference in one’s life. It reinforces the value of Trust in any relationship. The way a child Trusts his father, similarly, millions of fathers Trust Future Generali India Life insurance to be their Trusted Lifetime Partner, which is aptly put forward in the line – Sabke liye papa, Papa ke liye hum.

The campaign is launched in different formats majorly in the video, translated into 4 languages: Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, and Marathi.

Talking about the campaign, Ashish Tiwari, Chief Marketing & Digital Officer, Future Generali India Life Insurance, says, “All long-lasting relationships are based on trust, and to garner that trust, one needs to go the extra mile and act implicitly. The campaign highlights that the child has complete trust in his father, as he is there for the child. Similarly, millions of fathers have trust in Future Generali India Life Insurance to secure their and their family’s future. We respect this trust bestowed upon us and take responsibility for delivering on our promise. We are Lifetime Partners for our customers, and we will be there with them during thick and thin of life, after all –Sabke Liye Papa, Papa Ke Liye Hum.”

