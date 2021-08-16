From Malabar Gold’s 'MakeWayForTheBride' to Royal Enfield’s 'Home': Ads that impressed us

We bring to you some of the exceptional spots released between July 30 and August 12, 2021

Amidst loud cheers for our Olympics stars and the following controversy around many brands' marketing tactics, the last fortnight was quite an eventful one for the advertising industry. However, what remained constant was the release of some interesting, thoughtful, and pathbreaking campaigns that have left the audience and critics impressed with their impact and presentation. Here’s our fortnightly collection of best ads released between July 30 and August 12, 2021.

Please note, this is not a ranking of ads in any manner. The brands have been arranged alphabetically.

Borosil ‘Life Ke Har Din Ke Liye’

Conceptualised by BBH India, Borosil’s latest campaign for its vision glass, a multi-purpose series of glassware, ‘Life Ke Har Din Ke Liye’ is a well-written digital campaign. It traces the life of protagonist ‘Raghu’ from childhood to old age, seamlessly integrating the product into his day-to-day endeavours. The direction and cinematography of the ad film stand out impeccably.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds ‘#MakeWayForTheBride’

A celebration of Indian brides in a never-seen-before way, Malabar’s campaign breaks many stereotypes around how the Indian brides are supposed to behave at their wedding. Featuring 13 brides from across the country, the campaign has been conceptualized by Dentsu India and looks like a great step in the direction of positive gender representation in advertising. It is directed by Kookie Gulati and Amit Roy, music is composed by Anupam Roy and lyrics by Juhi Chaturvedi.



Myntra Beauty X Disha Patani

The peppy campaign by Myntra for its beauty section delivers a clear brand message, which makes it a stand out. The music and lyrics partnered with exceptional product shots leave a lasting impression. Disha Patani fits in well with the campaign and has done a commendable job in the ad spot.

Parle Marie ‘Jithe Story Thithay Parle Marie’

Parle Marie’s localised campaign for Maharashtra is built upon quintessential Maharashtrian experiences and is tailored to connect with the consumers on a deeper level. The storylines are based on everyday tete-a-tete in close-knit communities and across generations. The films beautifully marry the archetypal Maharashtrian stories to give them a modern twist.

Royal Enfield ‘Home’

Shot in the tranquil Ladakh, Royal Enfield’s Home is a reverse take on the adventurous proposition of the brand. It is about one’s longing to get back home after all the distances they have travelled. Produced by Coconut Films, the film is a visual delight. It follows a sole rider’s journey through Ladakh on a motorcycle, the wheels mapping out the circle of life beneath them. Targeting all biking enthusiasts, the film has been released digitally across social media platforms.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)