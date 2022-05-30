From Amazon India’s ‘#AurDikhao’ to Sirona’s ‘Let’s stop the period shame’: Best ads

e4m brings a compilation of the most appealing and creative ad campaigns released between May 13 and May 27, 2022

The Indian adland is a hotbed of creativity, fresh ideas, and a unique approach to storytelling. It churns out hoards of exciting and appealing ad campaigns on a regular basis, which not only serve the brand purpose but also start exciting conversations among the people. This fortnightly exchange4media series of best ads features the most appealing and creative ad campaigns that have impressed the audience and critics between May 13 and May 27, 2022.

Please note, this is not the ranking of ads in any manner. The brands have been arranged alphabetically.

Akudo ‘Kya Hoga Ab Titu Ka’

A hilarious spot created in-house by the team of Akudo, ‘Kya Hoga Ab Titu Ka’ very cheekily highlights how much money kids can save using the app. It is a fun and engaging ad written and executed brilliantly. The child actor is a great pick as well.

Amazon India ‘Ab Dil Bolega #AurDikhao’

Bringing back its ‘aur dikhao’ (show more) campaign to revive its proposition of a marketplace with a plethora of options available to its customers, Amazon India addresses multiple customer expectations in a lean, melodic film. Conceptualised by Leo Burnett the film succeeds in delivering the brand message home in a simple manner.

P&G Shiksha ‘The Story of Sushila’

P&G Shiksha rolled out a campaign to highlight how its intervention supported over 2300 schools across the country. Conceptualised by BBDO India, the film tells the tale of Sushila, who studied in a P&G Shiksha-supported school and became a teacher in a sweet and engaging manner.

Razorpay X Payroll ‘3 Clicks, Payroll Fixed Ft. Shashank Mehta’

Conceptualised by Talented, this ad featuring The Whole Truth Foods’ founder Shashank Mehta is a fun and engaging watch taking a humorous route to show how Mehta struggled to make sense of salary disbursements, paperwork, PF, PT and more. He had to play the role of many Shashanks to tackle this issue. His struggles ended when he found RazorpayX Payroll.

Sirona ‘Let’s Stop The Period Shame’

Conceptualised by Jeejivisha Kale, Sirona’s latest ad – a part of the campaign titled #PeriodsHiTohHai – addresses the stereotypes around how menstrual pads are carried around the home, wrapped and hidden, in a very fun setting. The way the brand deals with the issue is quite different from the standard ads for menstrual health products and doesn't try to be preachy or over the top in its treatment.

