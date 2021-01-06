Forever New launches new campaign ‘Celebrate Life’

In this campaign, Diana Penty is seen lounging in different parts of her home styled in Forever New autumn winter collection

The Melbourne based fashion brand, Forever New launches ‘Celebrate Life’ campaign to showcase its Autumn Winter collection, inspired by an intimate glimpse of a woman who celebrates the small victories of everyday living even when the outside world shuts down.

The campaign ‘Celebrate Life’, features the brand ambassador Diana Penty, lounging in different parts of her home styled in Forever New Autumn Winter collection. The video brings together moments bearing honor and celebration from small joys of life, inspiring creativity, and self-love within a Forever New woman. It is an ode to everyday glamour; homage to timelessness and class that seamlessly weaves itself with the brand ethos. This campaign emphasizes looking at the brighter side in these stressful and pressing times, emanating the optimistic outlook that the audience world over needs to be reassured with.

The campaign puts a spotlight on Diana, in feel-good styles with a focus on warm hues, autumnal prints and a hint of glamour. She delights herself in the comfort of her own company and clothes. Each of her style enunciates everyday glamorous choices exclusively designed to leave one looking effortlessly classy. A Forever New woman rejoices herself in every moment of her day; gets dressed to work from home and even slips on a party dress to unwind at the end of the day by herself and for herself!

The brand’s core positioning has always been about mixing modern or contemporary feminine trends with flattering silhouettes and styles. Season’s latest collection leaves one looking right on-trend for intimate gatherings and every day occasions!

Refresh your wardrobe with the trending shades and prints as seen across the brand’s new shift dresses, midi dresses, casual and on-the-go looks with bomber jackets. Comfortable silhouettes are a key focus for the season, to get one through power-packed working days. Layer up in jackets, coats & blazers in classic warm shades for the cool weather. The newly launched occasion wear styles is a collection of dazzling styles for that extra cheer and glamour.