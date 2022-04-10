FloBiz rolls out 'Business ka achha time shuru' campaign for myBillBook

FloBiz, a neobank for growing small & medium scale businesses (SMBs), has launched its new brand campaign Business Ka Achha Time Shuru with a series of 4 ad films. The newly announced branding campaign bolsters the efficiency and advanced billing capabilities of FloBiz’s flagship product myBillBook, which is a leading GST invoicing and accounting software. The communication encapsulates the various challenges faced by small and medium enterprises in the day-to-day operations and management of their businesses. The campaign will go live across several media platforms, including OOH, OTT, social media, mobile applications, websites, and will also witness large-scale offline branding to create long-term visibility in micro-markets across the country.

The narrative of the campaign is built upon myBillBook bringing in the better times for businesses by improving performance and empowering growth.The advertisements strategically position myBillBook as a one-stop-solution that helps businesses generate GST compliant invoices, maintain inventory, manage receivables & payables and track business performance through advanced reports. Smart Collect, the most recently added feature, also supports UPI and bank transfer transactions to collect payments from customers and automatically reconcile them against pending invoices. Showcasing these premium product features, the campaign drives the brand narrative of simplifying business management from anywhere anytime through the stories of 4 businessmen: one is in better control of his future; one can have better work-life balance; one has struck good fortune in Aladdin’s lamp - a metaphor for myBillBook; and one can become a better multi-tasker by leveraging various product features.

Pulkit Saboo, Director- Brand Marketing, Flobiz said, “The stories are a reflection of our user reviews. We feel fortunate to have been able to create a difference in the lives of SMBs by giving them an easy-to-use, powerful and affordable solution for their everyday business pain-points. Similar to our customer base, the films show a wide age spectrum ranging from a young businessman to an elderly well established business owner with each of them using myBillBook confidently and conveniently. The campaign has been well timed to usher in the new financial year with the brand promise of better times for your business. We are complementing the digital-first national roll out with a high degree of offline visibility through OOH advertising and BTL activities.”

Rahul Raj, Founder and CEO, FloBiz said, “The new brand campaign follows our previous campaign #BusinessKoLeSeriously launched in association with our brand ambassador Manoj Bajpayee. The recently announced ad series illustrates, in all its simplicity and sans-hyperbole and sans-jargon tenor, the benefits of having a superior product take on most of the daily business operations challenges for small businesses, leaving more time to concentrate on things that matter - more family and business strategy time.”

