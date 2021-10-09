Flipkart’s ‘The Big Billion Days’ campaign makes India flip with star power, great deals

Conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup, it showcases how shoppers breakout of behaviour patterns and “Flip” when they hear about Flipkart Big Billion Days

Flipkart has launched a campaign for The Big Billion Days.

Conceptualized in collaboration with McCann Worldgroup, this year’s campaign highlighted how people flip when they discover all the offerings on Flipkart Big Billion Days.

“This year, the focus was on building a package, bigger than ever for the customers that included great offers, exciting new launches, multiple new games and mega rewards. This was woven into the theme of the campaign,” the company said.

The campaign comprises a series of TVCs featuring characters portrayed by India’s most-loved celebrities, flipping from their behaviour. The TVCs feature Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Alia Bhat, Sudeep and Mahesh Babu playing interesting characters who each have their own unique character & behavior. The light-hearted stories focus on how the characters flip their behavior upon discovering Flipkart Big Billion Days.

Prasoon Joshi (Chairman McCann Worldgroup, Asia Pacific, CEO &CCO McCann Worldgroup, India) said “A brand carries in itself layers of images and a narrative to engage and build a unique relationship. Flipkart has always struck a chord with audiences with its communication and we really value this partnership. This campaign will add a new dimension to the relationship between the brand and the audience.”

Speaking about the Flipkart Big Billion Days campaign conceptualized with McCann, Nandita Sinha - Vice President, Customer and Growth at Flipkart, said, “Flipkart's Big Billion Days is India's most-awaited shopping festival, that adds true sparkle to the festive season. This year, we have scaled the Big Billion Days to new heights ensuring there is something special for every consumer - from blockbuster deals, 10,000+ exciting new launches, special games, rewards for consumers to a wide range of affordability constructs. Over the years, our marketing campaign has built a legend of its own with its strong customer connect and this year is no different. This year's Big Billion Days campaign brings to life endearing stories that witness an interesting 'flip', which will connect with audiences across the country."

