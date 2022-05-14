Flipkart's new campaign stresses on the importance of self-care

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has launched a new brand campaign - #SelfcarewithFlipkart that stresses on the importance of Self Care. It is a three-month-long campaign that strives to provide self-care solutions through collaboration with influencers from varied fields.

To drive the #SelfcarewithFlipkart campaign, Flipkart has collaborated with influencers like - Mrunal Panchal (Beauty & Makeup), Anirudh Sharma (Fitness), Meghna Kaur (Grooming & Personal Care), Yashmin Karachiwala (Food & Nutrition), Durjoy Dutta (Reading & Spirituality) who share their expertise and learnings on the best self care practices through interactive conversations on social media.



The focus of the campaign involving these influencers is to adopt new forms of self-care practices apart from their own expertise to encourage them and their followers to have a holistic view to self-care. To encourage participation, the influencers have also announced the #FlipkartSelfcareChallenge to their followers asking them to share stories of them adopting new forms of Self Care.

Based on consumer engagement studies, Self Care emerged as a key motivator for many lifestyle choices. Hence, through this campaign, Flipkart endeavors to encourage consumers to integrate self-care practices into their daily routines.

Through this campaign, Flipkart has strived to leverage on bringing in various aspects such as education, entertainment and quick tips with the help of highly engaging forms of content across social media platforms.

Over the years, Flipkart has been one of the trusted e-commerce platforms for the customers offering the widest range of products across categories. #SelfcarewithFlipkart will allow the homegrown player to engage with newer audiences while positively impacting the lives of their existing customers.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)