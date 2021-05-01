Fittr urges people to begin their fitness journey with 'Ab Nahi Toh Kab' campaign

Fittr, a community-first online health and fitness brand, has launched its digital campaign – “Ab Nahi Toh Kab”. The campaign urges people to stop procrastinating and begin their fitness journey now with the launch of Fittr’s 12-week online Transformation Challenge 13.

The concept of the film is based on the fact that fitness journeys are all about overcoming procrastination and taking the first step. The aim is to persuade people to overcome it by showing simple situations that people can relate to and realise that they need to start now.

The video shows people from different walks of life and age groups struggling with their health and fitness. While they all continue to put it off for another day, each of them ponders about something that reflects how unfit they are – either their once-upon-a-time fitness goal of six-pack abs or an activity that was easy to do before, or clothes that do not fit anymore, or changed angle of selfies, or someone else becoming fitter, or getting caught up with health issues. However, with the launch of Transformation Challenge 13, they have an opportunity to change all of that and become a fitter and better version of themselves, like lakhs of people who have already transformed their lives.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Jitendra Chouksey, Founder & CEO, Fittr, said, “Our well-being is the single most important thing. It allows us more time to focus on bigger and better things. When we are physically and mentally fit, we have one less thing to worry about. However, we all want to get fit, but postpone it for tomorrow for some reason or the other, which never comes. Before we know it, we are still there, and time has passed us by. This is exactly what we are trying to communicate through this film – now is the time to begin. We believe that Transformation Challenge 13 is the perfect reason to get started with our fitness journey and continue the quest for a healthier life.”

The campaign has been launched primarily on digital and social media channels. It will run for 16 days, encouraging people to join Fittr’s Transformation Challenge 13.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)