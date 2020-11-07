Ferns N Petals asks all to celebrate Diwali with loved ones

With the objective to spread a strong message of staying indoors, Ferns N Petals has launched a new digital campaign #Deepawali Apni Si.

Through this ad film, the brand reiterates the message of social distancing during these tough time of the coronavirus outbreak, while also keeping the cheerful festival celebration alive, albeit an intimate affair. The reel conceptualized by the creative team of Ferns N Petals spotlights the joys of festivity and gifting tradition with loved ones staying near and far.

The latest digital ad film of FNP talks about little moments that one can spend with dear ones and friends, this Diwali. Little celebrations, smaller groups and loads of laughter are the main highlight of the film. In the beautiful narration by the veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, the film breaks the age old taboo of soan papdi taking turn to neighbors’ house, instead gets the spotlight by everyone, relishing every bit of the sweet. It showcases the thoughtful gifts like statue of Lord Ganesha packed in an ethnically designed FNP branded box and a thali of sweets and nuts to make the festival even more special. The essence of the film is to encourage everyone to stay at home, celebrate Diwali at home in their own little ways and FNP Tribe will take care of the gifting worries.

Speaking on the occasion, Manish Saini, Chief Operating Officer, Ecommerce, Ferns N Petals, said “We are the custodians of traditions and Diwali celebration is the most awaited festival of the year that captures the joyous tradition of gift giving among families, neighbors, colleagues etc. Through this campaign, FNP ensures that your gifts will reach your near-dear ones, in time, just the way you want while you stay indoors to enjoy the festival of lights. Whether your loved ones are in the same city, same lane, different city, or a far-away country, FNP Tribe will deliver the Diwali goodies to everyone! The campaign is amplified through the brand’s social media assets, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube channel, and other multiple digital platforms.”

Komal Gupta, Head of Content Marketing, Ferns N Petals said “For decades, we've been witnessing Diwali affair amidst various social activities, be it house hopping, cocktails, dinners, etcetera. But never had one thought that Diwali could actually become an emotional journey with the closest ones. With Deepawali Apni Si, we at FNP encourage everyone to find joy in little things in life, spend more time with those you love, and have more inclination towards celebrating a meaningful Diwali this year.”