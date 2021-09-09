FCB announces 'The Anil Kapoor Award For Excellence In Partnership'

On the birth anniversary of the celebrated adman, the group has instituted the award to recognise strategic partnership, something that Kapoor valued

On the birth anniversary of its legendary leader, Anil Kapoor, FCB Group India has instituted a special award The Anil Kapoor Award For Excellence In Partnership. The Group that is also celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year announced this internal Award to recognize talent that embraced the one value that Anil Kapoor held very dear – Partnership.

Anil Kapoor, an outsider to Advertising took over an ailing Ulka Advertising in 1988 to turn it around not just into a top 5 agency but also one that was recognised for building some iconic Indian brands. An industry captain with a strong voice, Anil was a proponent of the ‘strategic partner’ model for advertising agencies. He believed that unless agencies positioned themselves as solution providers to their clients, they would be gradually devalued.

“Anil believed that strong brands were built on the foundation of strong partnerships. These were not just client-agency partnerships but partnerships that spanned the entire brand ecosystem. Internal agency partnerships, network partnerships, client partnerships, brand-consumer partnerships. Today, on his birthday, I am proud to honour his memory and keep his flag flying high with the institution of this award.” said Rohit Ohri, Chairman & CEO, FCB Group India.

Shashi Sinha, CEO - IPG Mediabrands, who worked closely with Anil for almost three decades and was a key member of his leadership team is equally thrilled about this Award. “Anil never tired of emphasizing the importance of partnership. For him partnership was not unidimensional. It all starts with talent. To provide long term partnerships to clients’, we needed to have long term partnerships with our people. Only then would we fuel a virtuous cycle of existence. And this Award truly embodies that philosophy”.





