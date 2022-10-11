Fast&Up GoodEatz launches ProteinMadeTasty campaign

Fast&Up Good Eatz, a new line of healthy ready-to-eat food products under the umbrella brand Fast&Up has unveiled its latest brand video about healthy snacking options.

With its latest campaign video, the brand aims to break the stereotype that healthy food cannot be tasty.

ProteinMadeTasty with Swaad expert Sanjeev Kapoor is different from the typically acclaimed “healthy snacking” options currently available in this category.

“With the focus on providing its consumer’s high protein-snacking options, Fast&Up joined hands with chef Sanjeev Kapoor with the aim to make India healthy and fit through clean and high protein options without compromising on taste,” the company said.

“It is a privilege to have chef Sanjeev Kapoor on board with us as we work to provide India with nutritious snacking options that’s high in protein. We are a brand that strives to combine convenience and quality, and with Fast&Up GoodEatz we have chosen to make healthy snacking appealing, and who better to approve the taste factor than chef Sanjeev Kapoor? We are a fun and young brand, and we don't just want to say it; we want to claim it,” said Varun Khanna, Co-founder, Fast&Up in a press release.

