Fastrack comes up with ‘Quirky Daters’ in new Fastrack campaign

Fastrack has launched its new campaign ‘Fastrack Quirks for Quirky Daters’ conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Bangalore.

The campaign breaks all odds and redefines the ‘Quirkiness of dating’ for GenNext while weaving the narrative to highlight the brand’s new stylish collection.

From courtship to casual hookups, dating has donned different avatars over the years. This no different for the current young generation which does not look at dating or relationships in just one way. Being more open-minded comes easy to them. From choosing to stay single (or as it is called ‘conscious uncoupling’) to exploring and indulging in more PDA, it is all about finding that ‘someone’, not just ‘anyone’…and it comes with extremely few limitations and barriers.

Drawing a parallel, all the watches from this new oh-so-stylish collection mirror the quirky dating traits of today’s consumers. The collection is stylish, has asymmetric patterns, incomplete elements and unequal distances that make them the perfect fit to the wrist for a ‘quirky’ date. This new collection is definitely an ode to the quirky dating patterns of the Gen-Z today.

Commenting on the campaign, Ajay Maurya, Head of Marketing, Fastrack said, “Fastrack has always stood out as a brand that has a pulse on today’s youth. From technology, fashion to relationships and more, Gen Z’s attempt to ditch restrictive labels, are shaping the future as we know it. With Fastrack ‘Quirks for Quirky Daters’ campaign, we are being an ally to their explorations in life. In this exploration, we bring some unique and never seen before watch designs that have a quirk of their own.”

‘Fastrack Quirks for Quirky Daters’ symbolises today’s dating culture and showcases how there is no singular/set way to dating and relationships because today’s youth is constantly seeking what is best for them. Be it the gender or the timespan, everything lies in the spectrum.

"At a macro level, there's something about the Gen Z that is both fascinating and intriguing. It is the way they look at life, paving way for a new culture loaded with 'multiplicity' as broad a theme. We picked up a simple thing like dating to explore its new-age interpretation. 'Perils of a serial dater' was an idea that had a perfect fit with our product, the watch with dates. Thus, was born quirky dates for quirky daters," said Shayondeep Pal, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas on the use of the quirky aspect to showcase the new Fastrack range.

The campaign is live on the brand’s online and offline channels.

