Eros Now unveils #UnlockDilwaliDiwali campaign

Eros Now has launched its festive Diwali campaign titled #UnlockDilwaliDiwali.

As part of the festive campaign, Eros Now has also collaborated with Paytm, whereby Paytm users can benefit from 100% cashback on a monthly Eros Now subscription of Rs. 49 to #UnlockDilwaliDiwali and enjoy the best of movies, originals, music and more. The offer is valid is for 30 days starting 12th November 2020.

Eros Now, through its #UnlockDilwaliDiwali campaign, encourages users to enjoy and celebrate the festivities with loved ones. While it is important to be mindful of the current circumstances which restrict certain activities, what matters during such times is quality content at affordable prices. Eros Now’s #UnlockDilwaliDiwali campaign sheds light on the new normal and spreads joy by encouraging families to spend this special occasion together indoors binge watching some of their most favorite movies along with their most favorite mithais.

Eros Now’s message of #UnlockDilwaliDiwali brings out the essence of life under the “new normal” and celebrates the festive season as captured in our video released today. The video showcases how amidst the unique situation a family of three different generations bonds together over movies, original shows, music and more on Eros Now, thus unlocking this DilwaliDiwali in the comfort of their home.

Commenting on the brand campaign, Ramakrishnan Laxman, Sr. VP- Marketing, Eros Now, said, “2020 has been a year where individuals bonded over watching online content at home and spending more quality time together. Our #UnlockDilwaliDiwali campaign infuses the thought of celebrating Diwali uniquely. It illustrates how we can create memorable moments of joy and happiness with our loved ones even by staying indoors and binge-watching on our favorite movies and shows.”