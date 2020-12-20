ENO launches digital advertising campaign with four films

GSK Consumer Healthcare’s antacid brand ENO has launched its biggest ever digital campaign on YouTube and Leading OTT Platforms. The campaign has four different films targeting different consumer cohorts, each of which have been picked basis consumer insights and learnings from the past campaigns. With this campaign, ENO reinforces its credentials as a trusted ally against acidity for all, driving consideration and salience through personalization.

The campaign leverages the true power of digital for targeting, where a different creative is served to different audience basis their digital affinities and demographics. The campaign distinguishes cohort’s basis unique insights picked up from each of the four sets of consumer sets and is delivered through a very interesting and engaging creative route of a sing-a-song (Gadbad Gadbad)

Late night video consumption has gone up exponentially in the present times. For this audience, midnight snacking while binging on content is a given. Also, eating late at night and lack of sleep are amongst the top causes for acidity, and that’s where ENO steps in the picture to connect with this audience with a specific creative that runs from 10 PM to 3 AM only.

While acidity incidence is pretty much evenly split across gender. Historically, Eno’s protagonists have always been male. This is the first time on digital that the brand speaks specifically to the female audience on digital through a female protagonist, picking up on the life insight that resonate specifically with this audience.

For the first time the brand is connecting with ‘young at heart’ - a slightly older quintessential foodie who just can’t control their cravings, and thus acidity remains a niggling concern in their lives.

There is a separate creative for smaller town audience basis their life insights - again being a first for Eno.

Speaking on the campaign, Vijay Sharma, Area Marketing Lead, OTC & Expert Marketing ISC, GSK Consumer Healthcare added, “Considering Eno is a mass brand that plays a role in everyone’s life, our past campaigns have been based on fairly universal insights – connecting with the wide Eno TG. Digital gives us an opportunity to personalize our communication according to the audience affinities and demographics and for the first time, we have attempted to make specific communication for different audience cohorts, basis their life insights, with an objective of driving saliency and brand love. The campaign mixes these life insights with an intersting sing-a-song approach, reinforcing Eno’s credential in helping consumers live their lives non-stop and the initial consumers response has been very encouraging.”

He further added, “We are confident that the approach of personalized communciation will resonate with our consumers and we look forward to bring more such innovation in messaging for all our consumers, both new and old.”

The four week campaign will have a reach of 52Mn+ across YouTube and all other leading OTT Platforms ( Disney Hotstar, Zee5, & Mxplayer) in 4 languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telegu and Bengali).