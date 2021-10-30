Effies: 'Extremely proud of McCann winning Agency of the Year award for 4th year in a row'

The Advertising Club hosted the latest edition of the coveted ‘Effie Awards India 2021’ on Friday virtually, celebrating the best work by agencies and clients that set new benchmarks in effectiveness in marketing and advertising communication.

McCann Worldgroup India was named the agency of the year with a total of 30 metals, including one gold, nine silvers, and 4 bronzes.

Talking about the big win, Prasoon Joshi, CEO & CCO of McCann Worldgroup India, shared, “I am extremely delighted and proud of McCann winning the Agency of the Year award for the fourth year in a row. Effectiveness comes from a culture of belief in strategic excellence & creativity driven by strong consumer insights, which is McCann India's hallmark. These awards reflect the meaningful work which we have been doing for our clients across all our offices in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.”

“Congratulations to the entire team, especially that of our strategic planners led by Jitendra Dabas, and our fine creative minds and business leaders of the winning brands. It’s been a tough year for the entire industry and these awards come as a shot in the arm. I am positive McCann will go from strength to strength.”

The agency picked the gold for its ‘Paytm Soundbox: The Sound Of Reassurance’ campaign for One97 Communications Limited. The campaign was crafted to promote Paytm SoundBox -- a voice-activated POS (point-of-sale) machine which alerts the shopkeeper when the payment is done. The idea was to give reassurance to the shopkeepers that they have received the payment even if they were working in a low-network area with no access to SMS or email notifications.

Other top agencies, in pecking order were Ogilvy, MullenLowe Lintas, DDB Mudra, and Leo Burnett.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)