e4m India Design Excellence Awards beckon new generation of advertisers

Even before Abhishek Bachchan said “what an idea, sir jee", advertising had been helping Indian audiences stick brands with consumerism.

To recognise this effort of the advertising community, exchange4media has curated Indian Design Excellence Awards (e4mIDEA) that will bring communication design to the forefront, giving a chance to the entrants to present fresh ideas for an emerging India and Bharat.

e4mIDEA is a platform to reward the best in the design and creative space across various media and advertising channels. With an exhaustive list of award categories being judged by top design and creative professionals structured to recognise professionals and campaigns, the India Design Excellence Awards will celebrate the success of the Indian design community and inspire future innovators.

For the awards, exchange4media has brought together an international panel of jurors to judge all the entries for the inaugural competition. They pored over a host of admissions, which included all manner of presentations and audio visual displays.

The jury panel had Martin Uhlarik, Global Head of Design, Tata Motors; Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan; Sridhar Rajgopalan, Managing Director, Accenture; Preeti Vyas, Chairwoman & Chief Creative Officer, VGC; Jacob Benbunan, Co-founder & CEO, Saffron Brand Consultants; Tanu Sinha, Design Director – India, Pepsico; Thom Newton, CEO & Managing Partner, Conran Design Group; Andrew Barraclough, Vice President of Design, GSK; Hiren Dedhia, Design Head - India, Diageo; Biren Ghose, Country Head, Technicolor; Suresh Eriyat, Founder & Creative Director, STUDIO EEKSAURUS; Ashwini Deshpande, Co-founder & Director, Elephant Design; Darshan Gandhi, Global Head of Design, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd; Greg Quinton, Chief Creative Officer, Superunion; Smita Rajgopal, Founder & Global Creative Director, Smitten; Charles Wright, Global Principal, Wolff Olins; Gabriela Lungu, Founder & Creative Chief, WINGS Creative Leadership Lab; Lulu Raghavan, Managing Director; Landor & Fitch India; Chiki Sarkar, Co-founder, Juggernaut Books

Please watch this space as the shortlist will be announced soon. The enviable list will include the best of Creative Agencies, Brands, Advertisers, Digital Agencies, Design Agencies, Independent Creators, Media and Marketing Agencies.

And this is only the beginning.

