Dr. Fixit unveils new campaign with Amitabh Bachchan

Dr. Fixit, from the house of Pidilite, today unveiled its new TV campaign featuring actor Amitabh Bachchan. The TVC urges consumers to prefer technically correct solutions like Dr. Fixit Roofseal as a remedy for roof repairs and waterproofing, over temporary solutions like paint and patch repair

Dr. Fixit commercials are known and loved by the audience for their lightness and sense of humour. The new campaign stays true to this approach with Mr. Bachchan bringing his own trademark style and wit to it.

The latest TVC addresses to dispel the myth that paint solutions can be used for waterproofing as well. Most people believe that painting the roof or patch repair can solve the problem of leakage and cracks. The new TVC aim to alter this belief. It emphasizes thatcosmetic solutions or patch repair is not enough to fix the cracks that form and cause leakage. Since the roof is the most highly exposed surface of a structure one must ensure that the right products are being used in the right manner. The TVC draws attention towards Dr. Fixit Roofseal's elastomeric nanofiber technology that offers long-lasting protection for roof from heat, rain and ultimately leakage.

At the end, the TVC urges the consumer to reach out to Dr. Fixit via SMS 57575 for more details on the product.

Vivek Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Pidilite Industries, said, “Dr. Fixit is the market leader in the water-proofing segment and it continues to play the role of building and growing the category with innovative new products. People often make the mistake of choosing the wrong waterproofing methods and resort to temporary solutions. They don’t realise that longevity of a structure depends to a great extent on the waterproofing of the roof. They fail to understand the consequences of opting for incorrect techniques only to regret it later. This campaign featuring a humorous interplay between Mr. Bachchan and Mr. Popat Lal aims to nudge people in the right direction and seek proper roof waterproofing solutions from Dr.Fixit.”

Commenting on the campaign, Talha Bin Mohsin, Executive Creative director, Ogilvy & Mather- says, “Dr Fixit offers a range of products for different types of expert waterproofing. This time, we wanted to convey that when it comes to roof one requires an expert product as well, that protects it from heat, rain and moisture for a long time. It is Dr Fixit’s Roofseal that offers expert waterproofing that no one else can match. The ad featuring our brand ambassador Mr Amitabh.

Bachchan is a humorous analogy of Dr Fixit and its expertise in quintessential Pidilite humour. The simplicity of communication to tell rather complex and technical benefits through Mr Bachchan has always been a hallmark of our work on this brand."

TVC

The TVC opens where Mr. Popat Lal Ji is shown with a neck injury talking to a consultant, advising him to use paint for waterproofing. Here, Mr. Bachchan who is shown as x`himself shooting on the adjoining roof, overhears them and asks Popat about his injury. Popat responds to him by saying the doctor has prescribed an operation. Mr. Bachchan then asks his stylist to hide the neck brace Mr. Popat is wearing with paint so as to heal his injury with rang rogan instead of an operation.

Upon hearing Mr. Bachchan’s suggestion, Popat starts laughing and asks how an injured neck can be fixed with rang rogan? Mr. Bachchan then explains that just like a neck can't be fixed without an operation, even leakage or cracks on the roof cannot fixed without proper waterproofing. Waterproofing is a very technical job. He further explains, the roof expands and contracts due to heat which results in cracks and acts as a source of leakages. Thus painting is not the solution to prevent leakage or cracks. Mr. Bachchan further explains the unique feature of Dr. FIXIT Roofseal, whose nanofiber technology safeguards the house from heat and leakage and urges the audience to opt for the same. A roof coated in Dr. Fixit Roofseal stays 10 degrees celsius cooler than an uncoated roof. It is a far more superior solution to paint, due to its elastomeric nature that allows the coating to expand and contract along with the structure, which minimises crack formation.