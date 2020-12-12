Don’t hide dry lips behind a mask, heal them instead, says Himalaya Lip Care

Himalaya Lip Care has recently launched a new campaign for Lip Balm with a context of the current health crisis. To encourage the uptake of Himalaya's new offering, Mullen Lintas has conceived this new integrated campaign.

The pandemic has impacted people and businesses in ways unheard of before. The personal care category has especially been affected as increased social distancing and a series of lockdowns have diminished the need for personal grooming. The pandemic has forced people to adopt new personal care routines making the category wane its relevance. Part of the personal care category, Lip Care also suffered due to the extensive usage of masks. For a brand in this category, it is important to approach the problem with lateral thinking.

Vasudha Shrivastava, Senior Brand Manager, The Himalaya Drug Company said: "In the new normal, wearing a mask has become essential. Since people are wearing masks as part of daily routine, they are forgetting to take care of their lips like they used to. Being market leaders, through this new communication, we want to remind consumers that lips need to be moisturized regularly to keep them soft, healthy, and nourished."

The campaign film conceived by Mullen Lintas takes a distinctive approach by reminding people that hiding is not the same as healing. While masks render the cosmetic purpose of using a lip balm void, the lips therein will still remain chapped if not cared for.

Garima Khandelwal and Azazul Haque, CCOs, Mullen Lintas said: "The insight of the film comes from the new reality where masks have become a norm. While that ensures safety, it also brings out a behavioural change of hiding dry and chapped lips behind the masks. The expressions are hidden, so is the dryness. And thus the visual device of a smiley mask brings out the reality beautifully, while it also shows the expressions behind the masks. The idea being that just because the lips are hidden, doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be healed."

The integrated campaign by Mullen Lintas is already live across television and other online mediums of the brand.