Disney+ Hotstar unveils ‘Bas Aao #FreeMeinDekhteJaao’ campaign
The campaign talks about the free streaming of Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 on mobile
Ahead of Asia Cup 2023, Disney+ Hotstar has unveiled its campaign ‘Bas Aao. #FreeMeinDekhteJao’, focusing on its proposition of ‘FREE on mobile’. The platform has lifted its paywall for mobile and tablet-only viewers for both Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup this year. Starting 30th August, the Asia Cup brings some of the biggest cricket rivalries at the forefront with teams going head-to-head to win the coveted trophy. Cricket lovers can watch all the matches from 3:00 PM (IST) LIVE & Exclusive on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Network.
\Disney+ Hotstar’s new campaign for the Asia Cup 2023 takes a light-hearted and funny twist on the audience’s urge to catch the action-packed matches anywhere - anytime on their mobile devices. Conceptualized by Tanmay Bhat, Deviah Bopanna and team Moonshot, the platform released a film that showcases the intensity of India’s love for cricket. The ad film is directed by Kishore Iyer.
Speaking about the campaign, a Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson said, “Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of Indians, and we want to make this sport even more accessible to our users. By offering the opportunity to watch the Asia Cup and the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 for free on mobiles, we are geared up to take cricket to every corner of the country and tap into digital-first audiences. The campaign film too reflects the same ethos, bringing to light the lengths we Indians go to follow cricket, along with Disney+ Hotstar’s commitment to delivering a top-notch and convenient viewing experience.”
Adding to the thrill and fervor, the anticipated comebacks of big players such as KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shreyas Iyer to the Asia Cup will add a dynamic edge to the matches, making the tournament even more enthralling for fans. Starting August 30th, the tournament, co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan, will feature a total of six teams - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal – battling it out for the winning spot. The Group Stage of the tournament will be played from 30th August to 5th September, with India and Pakistan going head-to-head on 2nd September. The next stage will be played from 6th September to 15th September, and the final match is scheduled for 17th September.
Every day is a 'Fryday', says McCain Foods
The DVCs have been conceptualized by BBDO
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 19, 2023 8:32 AM | 3 min read
McCain Foods, India’s leading frozen food brand recently launched its ‘Fryday Campaign’ for their range of products including their flagship Smiles, Fries and appetizers. The campaign builds on the powerful insight that Fridays hold a special place in everyone's hearts. It's the day when we can let go of the week's hustle and bustle, gather with loved ones, and indulge in the joy of good food and great company. McCain's products are synonymous with that cherished Friday feeling - a perfect blend of relaxation and celebration as we eagerly await the weekend's arrival.
The campaign aims to convey to the consumers in a fun yet relatable way how McCain is a perfect accompaniment for making any ordinary day a FRYDAY. Whether it’s prepping your kid’s tiffin box, quality family time in the evenings or getting together with friends, a delectable spread of the McCain’s snacking range is the ideal partner for all these occasions. The first leg of the campaign focuses on the existing behaviour of mother’s preparing McCain Smiles as a special Friday tiffin, now encouraging them to make any day special for their kids by making it a FRYDAY with McCain.
The DVCs conceptualized by BBDO showcases the idea of ‘Fryday feels’ and how McCain’s range of snacking products brings out the same feeling no matter what day of the week it is. The DVCs aim to highlight McCain as an ideal snacking partner to brighten up your mundane weekdays which can either be by transforming your kid’s Wednesday tiffin into a Fryday Feast or washing away your partner’s Monday blues with McCain’s mouthwatering snacks and hence, making it a Fryday in just one bite.
The campaign is amplified through digital platforms, influencer collaborations, community marketing, UGC content as well as some snackable content on social media channels.
Speaking on the campaign, Aditya Krishna (Head of Marketing and Sales – Retail, McCain), McCain said, “McCain is known not just for its delicious snacking range, but also making family time and get-togethers more fun and pleasant. Through this campaign, we aim to build on this compelling resonance and how McCain’s products bring that same Friday feeling alive, not just on weekends but on every other day. We are hopeful that through this campaign, we can reach out to our consumers and transform their weekdays into ‘Frydays’ through our scrumptious range of snacks.”
Talking about the campaign, Nikhil Mahajan (Chief Growth Officer and GM, BBDO India), said: “This is a very special piece of work since this is the first campaign that has come out of our recent partnership with the amazing folks at McCain Foods. #FeelsLikeFryday is in line with BBDO’s one of the seven principles of impactful brand communication – Create Small Acts. Our endeavour through every piece of communication is to ensure business results and we are certain this campaign will deliver on that while also winning consumers’ Heart Share!”
Air India flies high, Licious unites old foes: Best ads of the fortnight
Our pick of the most creative ads between August 1 and 15
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 18, 2023 8:48 AM | 2 min read
The first fortnight of August saw some great ads that not only inspired but also tickled our funny bones. Here is our round-up of some of the best ads between August 1 and 15.
Air India
India's flag carrier Air India was all over the news last week after it refreshed its brand identity with new logo and livery. The airline company also brought out an uplifting film 'Talisman' to launch the new brand identity. "The iconic jharoka that was a part of Air India aircraft windows, has been reimagined as a golden talisman symbolizing a ‘Window of Possibilities’. And the story is based on a little girl’s discovery of this magical talisman that acts as a portal to the future – showing boundless possibilities," read the company press release.
Canon
Imaging solutions brand Canon has aligned itself with the biggest rival of the camera -- the smartphone. The new ad campaign throws a sympathetic light on the overburned phone camera which already has a lot to do. ‘Some Things are Best Left to Canon’ urges users to let their phones do the jobs and let Canon take care of clicking pictures.
CRED
Few things in the world can match the smouldering charm of Zeenat Aman. The veteran actress has recently upped her social media game and joined hands with CRED, known for its quirky nostalgia-based ads, for the brand's new ad. The ad has been conceptualised in-house.
Prega News
Reminiscent of Cadbury AI ad campaign with Shah Rukh Khan which won many accolades, Prega News' new campaign is also an AI-powered initiative to thank pharmacists and boost their businesses. Anushka Sharma headlines the campaign, giving a shout-out to local pharmaceuticals. The campaign executes localized YouTube video ads for pharmacies by using their PIN code to ensure that customers were directed to the nearest shop to purchase Prega News.
Licious
Any fast food lover worth his or her salt would appreciate Licious' latest ad campaign featuring -- the Clown, the King and the Colonel. While it's not overtly mentioned, it's clear that the three represent rivals McDonald's, Burger King and KFC. The ad film from the meat delivery brand showcases how these sworn brand enemies unite for one common cause -- a love for quality meat.
Cadbury Celebrations talks of 'brothers who care'
The Rakhi campaign for Mondelez has been created by Ogilvy India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 4:24 PM | 3 min read
upGrad encourages professionals to get onto the ‘Bus of Opportunity’ powered by AI
Conceptualized and shot in-house, the film is a musical take on the rapidly changing job dynamics of the last 30 years
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 4:07 PM | 3 min read
upGrad has unveiled its latest brand campaign – a musical and captivating take designed to inspire Indian professionals to upskill in time and grab the opportunity presented by the adoption of GenAI across industries.
“The core message of the film aligns with upGrad's mission, underscoring the significance of forward-looking perspectives and individual empowerment for achieving career success. Ranging from Business Basics, Data Science, Marketing, Machine Learning & Technology, the skilling giant, currently, offers 25+ self-paced programs in GenAI across free and paid versions to help professionals stay ahead of the curve,” read a press statement.
The campaign's centerpiece is a thought-provoking narrative featuring the 'Bus of Opportunity' with a lively conductor, making stops at three pivotal eras of innovation. It begins with the Dot-com age, where passengers embody iconic startup founders and game-changers and transitions to the evolution of E-commerce, before culminating in the GenAI era.
Conceptualized by the in-house brand marketing team and directed by Shashwat Gandhi of Boathouse Media, the film brilliantly captures the evolution of industrial eras over the past 30 years and put emphasis on the critical need to adapt, welcome change, and seize fresh opportunities as technology continues to reshape industries, empowering Generation AI for the jobs of tomorrow. The striking jingle further advocates for constant upskilling to effectively tackle industrial disruptions and highlight India’s potential of gaining global supremacy within the talent ecosystem.
“We operate in times when a cliché phrase ‘past performance is no guarantee of future results’ holds the most merit,” said Ankit Khirwal, Head of Marketing, upGrad.
“Unlike yesteryears, today we see tech disruptions happening almost every 1 or 2 years which inevitably makes Lifelong learning critical more than ever. The campaign draws insights from an independent study we performed to understand the upskilling trends and spotlights the urgency to upskill in times when AI is disrupting almost every industry. Human resources, medical practitioners, content writers, or even bankers are required to learn and interact with AI as much as any other tech professional. Therefore, we have come up with a catchy yet sincere request to encourage professionals to invest in their learning and grab opportunities for tangible career growth. The film resonates with the aspirations and ambitions of our learners and millions of others who want to grab the bus of opportunity, but have parked it due to certain underlying societal apprehensions.”
The ad film will be unveiled through a multi-channel campaign, including digital platforms, social media, and targeted events, ensuring that the message reaches professionals across diverse sectors and regions. By showcasing the transformative impact of Generative AI, upGrad aims to catalyze a paradigm shift in the way Indian professionals approach their career journeys.
Branquila launches creative arm – Bravo!
The agency’s first creative campaign has been conceptualised for Madame
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 1:03 PM | 2 min read
ASCI's new rule: Finfluencers can now offer investment advice only if registered with Sebi
Health and financial influencers must disclose qualifications and registration details on relevant endorsements, according to revised guidlelines
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 12:55 PM | 3 min read
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has revised its influencer advertising guidelines to place additional responsibility on advertising content of health and finance influencers. The guidelines, introduced initially in May 2021, aim to help consumers identify promotional content and make informed decisions on products or services. The guidelines have been amended in keeping with the rapidly evolving nature and extensive impact of digital platforms. Inaccurate and deceptive advertising content in categories such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and health and nutrition products and services, could significantly impact consumer well-being and financial security.
In light of these updates, financial influencers, commonly referred to as ‘finfluencers’, operating within the BFSI realm, can now offer investment-related advice only after being registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Their registration number must be prominently displayed alongside their name and qualifications. For other financial advice, influencers must possess appropriate credentials such as a license from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), be qualified as a chartered accountant, holds a company secretaryship, etc. Moreover, they are expected to adhere to all disclosure prerequisites as stipulated by financial sector regulators from time to time.
Similarly, influencers that endorse products that make claims on health and nutrition must hold relevant qualifications such as medical degrees or certification in nursing, nutrition, dietetics, physiotherapy, psychology, etc., depending on the nature of the advice provided. Such qualifications must be disclosed prominently.
Disclaimer requirements for health and finance influencers
The influencer must disclose their qualifications and registration/certification details prominently in all types of promotional material:
- Superimposed on the visuals prominently and upfront, or mentioned as the opening remark in videos
- For blogs or any text-based posts, they should be stated upfront before the consumer has to read the post
- In the case of podcasts or a purely audio medium, they should be called out at the beginning of the advertising content
It may be noted that on August 11, 2023, the Department of Consumer Affairs also extended its influencer guidelines to mandate additional disclosures while endorsing health and wellness products and services. Influencers found to be in violation of the guidelines could face penalties under the Consumer Protection Act (2019).
ASCI’s guidelines pertain to advertising content, where a brand or product or service is being promoted directly or indirectly, and there is a material connection between the brand and the influencer.
Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI, stated: “As losses to consumers could be substantial and serious due to improper advice in the categories of health and finance, it is necessary that influencers in these two critical categories are qualified to provide advice and that these qualifications are stated upfront, whenever they put out such advertising posts. A “one size fits all” approach can be dangerous in these areas and consumers should only follow the advice of qualified experts when engaging with brands or products in these categories. Unlike celebrities whom consumers clearly know the fields they belong to, they may not necessarily know which influencers have the necessary qualification and expertise to provide the right advice and also inform them of any associated risks. To safeguard consumers from the consequences of advice from non-experts, these additional requirements should now be followed by health and financial influencers”.
McCann Worldgroup unveils maiden campaign for 'new' Air India
The film titled ‘Talisman’ was created to launch the new brand identity of Air India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 12:18 PM | 1 min read
McCann Worldgroup, awarded the Creative Communication Mandate for Air India, recently unveiled its maiden creative for the brand.
The film titled ‘Talisman’ was created to launch the new brand identity of Air India.
The iconic jharoka that was a part of Air India aircraft windows, has been reimagined as a golden talisman symbolizing a ‘Window of Possibilities’. And the story is based on a little girl’s discovery of this magical talisman that acts as a portal to the future – showing boundless possibilities. Blending emotion, innocence and magical realism, the film beautifully showcases the new identity for Air India while addressing an international audience.
Commenting on the film Prasoon Joshi – Chief Creative Officer McCann Worldgroup India said “This film will always stay close to my heart as a creative person. This was unique challenge for story telling -where I strongly felt that we must have a human connect rather than just revealing the brand identity.
The team at McCann and Air India have along with the director Arun Gopalan have worked passionately for the same. Drawing one into an innocent charming world of imagery. It gently brings alive the concept of windows of opportunities. I am sure the communication will resonate.”
