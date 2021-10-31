DBS Bank launches new brand film with Sachin Tendulkar

‘Uplift’ campaign highlights the importance of having the right partner who can help navigate challenges to realise goals

DBS Bank India has unveiled a new pan-India brand campaign featuring brand ambassador Sachin Tendulkar. The campaign positions the bank as a reliable partner for all the big and small moments in a customer's life.

Emphasising triumph over trials

The past 18 months have been a period of trials for many customers and businesses as their financial and business goals were impacted by the pandemic. The brand film 'Uplift' showcases the story of a young entrepreneur whose garments business sees a slowdown due to the COVID restrictions. However, with timely support from DBS, she is able to pivot her business. The campaign captures the resilience and innovative mindset of small and big businesses to navigate the challenges and how DBS as a trusted partner can help through new-age banking solutions.

DBS has always believed in enabling individuals and businesses to create a lasting impact in their lives beyond banking. In the aftermath of the pandemic, the bank actively engaged with and rolled out initiatives to build back better. The brand campaign highlights a similar commitment by DBS towards securing lives and livelihood.

The campaign involves 360-degree brand communications comprising television, digital and out-of-home (OOH) advertising components conceptualised by the team at Leo Burnett.

Elaborating on the campaign, Shoma Narayanan, Executive Director - Group Strategic Marketing & Communications at DBS Bank India, said, "Our campaign celebrates a renewed sense of hope and courage. At DBS, we constantly innovate to meet evolving customer needs while also supporting the community we live in. The brand film brings this out through the story of an entrepreneur who triumphs over challenges to grow her business."

Brand ambassador, Sachin Tendulkar, added, "Just like cricket, life too can be unpredictable involving trials and triumphs. However, both on and off the field, I believe that the right support system is crucial for navigating challenges. I am delighted to associate with DBS again to spread the message of optimism."

"Reassuring customers in challenging times has been a key focus area for DBS. Such communication further entrenches their brand promise - 'Live more, Bank less'. The latest campaign we have conceptualised for them helps communicate this in an inspirational way through a warm comeback story", said Mayuresh Dubhashi, ECD (Executive Creative Director) Leo Burnett.

The 'Uplift' brand campaign comes at the heels of another brand film called 'Strong Heritage, Smart Banking', which focused on DBS' customer-centricity and digital offering. The campaign features Sachin Tendulkar, who has delivered his lines in Tamil. The campaign strongly resonates with the audience in South India and is a marquee brand initiative in the region following the amalgamation with Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB)

