DB Mudra Group unveils e-book on consumer behaviour, 'Point of New'

DB Mudra Group has unveiled ‘Point of New’, an e-book comprising a collection of essays that examine lasting shifts in consumer behaviour, brought on by the pandemic. Using the Group’s proprietary Signbanking process, over 600 Covid specific small signs of social change were aggregated over the course of 8 months. Authored by the Group’s strategy team, these 15 essays act as a guide in shaping decisions for the new world.

‘Point of New’ showcases the impact of new rituals in a post-Covid world on people, businesses and society at large. The essays discuss the new rules of the new world modelled on themes that keep the wheel of life in motion such as Being, Identity, Consuming and Parenting amongst others.

The research began by studying people's lifestyle and daily routines in their natural environment without intrusion. This anthropological approach to understanding consumer behaviour as it plays out in day-to-day lives helped predict larger cultural and behavioral shifts.

Elaborating on the why behind the book, Amit Kekre, National Strategy Head, DDB Mudra Group says, “The pandemic has forced us to consider a new and hopefully a better tomorrow. Just how much better this new world will be, depends on how we construct it. It depends on the choices we make on our path to the new. While a lot has been said about the pandemic from a quantitative point of view, ‘Point of New’ goes a step further. The essays contemplate what aspects of the new world could be truly meaningful and which might need us to exercise caution as brand and business owners.”