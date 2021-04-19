CRED's #IndiraNagarKaGunda amasses 114K in engagement within a week

Conversations about the campaign amounted to more than 31K mentions in less than a week, with a line from the ad 'Indira Nagar Ka Gunda' becoming the top trending hashtag

It’s been a week that Rahul Dravid in his angry avatar caught the fancy of the netizens with the latest CRED IPL campaign. From memes to brand engagements, to huge discourse on social media about the ad’s relevancy and effectiveness, the week was lined up with discussions around the same. MagicPin, a competitive brand came up with a spoof of the spot.

So, it’s not hard to guess but the brand has engaged a great social media buzz with the piece. As per the data shared by Talkwalker with exchange4media, the ad generated over 3.6 million views on YouTube, garnering 114K in engagement within just a week of the launch. Conversations about the campaign itself amounted to more than 31K mentions in less than a week, with a line from the ad “Indira Nagar Ka Gunda” becoming the top trending hashtag. Other top hashtags included #RahulDravid, #CredAd, #TheWall etc.

The share of sentiment around the ad looked mostly positive with a share of 59 per cent, while 34.9 per cent remained neutral and 6.1 per cent negative.

While #IndiraNagarKaGunda fought the traffic on the road with his rage, it just added more traffic in the brand lane as numerous brands came up with their moment marketing spots. Here’s a map of how other brands leveraged this opportunity.

The data suggests that Isha Foundations #InnerEnginnering and Acko Insurance’s message of varying road rage became the top performers in this race. Both posts ranked amongst the top 10 publications related to the campaign with the most engagement.

Speaking about the stupendous performance of the spot, Talkwalker MD - APAC & Japan Benjamin Soubies said, “The 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has just started, and fans are already talking about a lot more than just the tournament. The unexpected excitement around this sport has been the new campaign by CRED featuring legendary Indian batsman - Rahul Dravid. The social media buzz on this campaign has been terrific. We have noticed that the campaign has generated over 3.6M views on YouTube within the first week itself, garnering 114K in engagement. It has shown a lot of positive sentiments across platforms and has a lot of trending hashtags. It's a great campaign by CRED and launched timely with the IPL. With Indians sitting in houses this IPL too, the campaign is surely going to get great traction over the next few weeks.”

