Couples experience new way to date with Nescafe’s Valentine’s Day campaign

NESCAFÉ came up with an idea where if you scan their Ready-to-Drink Cold Coffee pack, you can have a virtual date at a stunning location - a beach, misty mountains or even a music concert

EiPi media, a social media marketing agency designs the campaign for Nescafe on Valentine’s Day. NESCAFÉ came up with a really cool augmented reality idea where if you scan their Ready-to-Drink Cold Coffee pack, you can have a virtual date at a stunning location - a beach, misty mountains or even a music concert! As a lead up to Valentine’s Day, they wanted to promote this with an even cooler concept which would not just highlight this feature but also pique the interest of the consumers to go buy the pack.

Our challenge was to develop an idea that does full justice to this concept and create enough buzz around Valentine’s Day so that more people are able to experience a new way to date, especially since with the pandemic, going out has become difficult. At home, people are looking for newer ways to create new experiences and this is where we stepped in with our capabilities.

Since we have been using visual effects for our branded content, we realized that this is the perfect fit for this feature since one can actually show a couple going into the virtual reality for their date. The most challenging part was to use Nescafé’s already existing AR assets and merge them with our high end VFx tech to bring them together in a real life environment. With three worlds merging into one, the result is nothing short of magnificence.

Because of a low attention span of consumers on social media, the video was required to be only 20 seconds. Multiple hours were spent on the edit table to hit the bull’s eye with the video where the establishment of the concept was as important as the brevity of it.

Watch our video to see how we shot and executed this at a breakneck speed and let us know what you feel about it!

