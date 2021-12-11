CottonKing releases first brand film with actor Lalit Prabhakar

CottonKing has launched its first brand film to put across its brand promise in a very quirky yet clear communication. CottonKing proudly claims that they make shirts from 100% cotton only. Even their tagline says ‘100% cotton shirts.’ To communicate this promise, CottonKing roped in Maharashtra’s popular actor Lalit Prabhakar. The campaign is conceptualized and created by CottonKing’s Creative agency ADbhoot Creatives.

Lalit Prabhakar; In the film; compares the dissatisfaction of ‘99%’ with the satisfaction of getting ‘100%’ value. The film opens with a laptop screen where downloading stops at 99%; Here Lalit appears by tearing off the screen to say that ‘99% doesn’t make any sense in life.’ Ahead he also talks about the disappointment we feel when our favorite cricketer gets out at 99 runs. In the end, he emphasizes ‘99% guarantee means nothing to us, that's why CottonKing gives 100% guarantee of 100% Cotton.’

On the overall communication strategy for CottonKing; Vaibhav Pandit, Founder & Creative Director, ADbhoot Creatives says, “Post-pandemic; we have taken three different approaches to communicate with CottonKing’s target audience. Brand Quality, Brand Value, and Brand Promise. We have successfully experimented with the durations of films, concepts, and the media. The first approach was simply showing the quality of the brand. In 15 Sec. commercial; we have shown the brand quality with just one shot film. No story, no actors, no drama; Simply portraying brand quality. The feedback was ‘the product is out of stock.”

Vaibhav adds on ‘For the second approach i.e. Brand Value; we have raised a women-centric issue though CottonKing is a men-centric brand. The film received unbelievable appreciation from the audience and even from the media. We have shown the socially responsible side of advertising, here. And to communicate Brand promise, we just launched the film with Lalit Prabhakar. It was a very conscious decision to bring Lalit in. Youngsters look up to him, and that’s the audience we want to open for the brand.’

Monika Dharankar, Director - Content, ADbhoot says, “We have consciously selected the cast for CottoKing campaigns. CottonKing being strong player in the Maharashtra, we preferred to cast the known celebrities from Maharashtra like for Diwali campaign we have roped in Tejashri Pradhan and Abhijeet Khandkekar pair and introduced Kota Factory fame Mayur More; while for the latest brand film, we brought Lalit Prabhakar in to appeal the young generation.”

Koushik Marathe, Director, CottonKing says in the latest commercial, “CottonKing has always created campaigns to promote its products. This is the first time we are communicating the Brand Promise, and Lalit is the right choice to communicate it in a very youthful and quirky way. We are excited and optimistic that our customers will relate to and appreciate the brand USP. We have distributed the campaign across platforms like Televisions, OTT, radio, OOH, and Digital.”

